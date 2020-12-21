Commentary: Harry Griffin is being tried unfairly in court of public opinion

The calls for the resignation of Charleston City Councilman Harry Griffin might appear at first to be the rallying cry of righteous activism. Upon closer examination, however, they're really just one more unfair trial in the court of public opinion.
The ruination of people's lives, the derailment and destruction of all that they have worked to faithfully build, is now commonplace. The demand, without due process of law, for those we disagree with to be silenced is tragically our new normal.
We stigmatize, label and weaponize our words in such a way that there is no room for thoughtful dialogue, reflection and conversation, only the apology after apology, under forceful pressure .
Shame is the greatest weapon of all. People's lives should not be defined by their worst moment. We are all so much more. If a blaring, bright light was shined on each of us, all would be found guilty of something and would need to offer someone an apology. Human evil is the problem of humanity, not the sole problem of any one group. Yet, to see the very deepest root that feeds the branches of darkness means that we agree to become warriors for something much bigger than our own special interests.
To be clear, no one of good conscience supports what is unjust, discriminatory or racially biased. What is unjust, however, is the blatant lack of tolerance, forgiveness, mercy, compassion and healing offered by religious and civic leaders and community organizations.
The great irony is that we give those who commit grievous crimes second chances. We fight for them. Yet we also often stand proudly for the condemnation of others with much lesser offenses.
At this time, it is Councilman Griffin who is being publicly shamed for almost attending a rally and expressing regrettable and unacceptable thoughts aimed at some of his City Council colleagues.
Upon further thought, he concluded that he did not want to be affiliated with the platform of the rally or its expected attendees and has offered public apologies for his mistakes. Our selective sense of justice is blinding, deafening and heartbreaking.
Earlier this year, thousands of citizens participated in riots across our nation with more than $1 billion in damage. Innocents were unjustly targeted, assaulted, murdered, paralyzed or blinded from being shot. Vengeance, anger and rage flowed like the flames that engulfed many businesses and police precincts. Clinics, COVID testing centers, residences and churches suffered untold damage from theft, vandalism and looting.
Where were the righteous voices of condemnation of our justice-seeking community leaders then? Did we turn a blind eye because our empathy has boundaries, because our advocacy has limitations, because we decide who is worthy and who isn’t?
Justice means justice for all. Forgiveness and redemption mean forgiveness and redemption for all. Even for those who persecute us.
Yet time and time again, our passion for truth, social justice and the healing of humanity means healing for the humanity and communities that align with our political ideologies, agenda and narrative.
The time for polarization is over. Divisiveness is an insidious and deadly toxin to our bodies and soul. In the midst of this holy season, let's work not to bring each other down but to raise each other up. That’s true power, courage and integrity.
It's time to come to the table where everyone is welcomed and heard, not shamed or condemned, where everyone is treated with dignity and respect.
At this table, not only does everyone matter but, more importantly, everyone’s suffering matters. We can do better. Charleston, it's time to come to the table.
Maurice Washington is chairman of the Charleston County Republican Party and a former Charleston City Council member. He is president and CEO of Trust Management. Jackie Morfesis of Charleston is an author, advocate, poet and former Rotary International Ambassadorial Scholar to Greece.