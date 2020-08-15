Commentary: Harris' advocacy for gun safety makes her the right VP pick

Last week, Joe Biden announced U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris as his vice presidential nominee, making her the first African American woman in U.S. history to be considered for the second highest office in the country.
As a black clergywoman, I am overjoyed to see the opportunities that are emerging for women who look like me.
I grew up in the 1980s in South Carolina, and could hardly fathom that a black woman could go so far.
I looked up to U.S. Reps. Shirley Chisholm and Barbara Jordan.
They were profound leaders, connected to their communities, as was U.S. Rep. John Lewis, who just passed on to his reward last month.
But for all their achievements, I felt like America wouldn’t let a black woman advance to a presidential ticket.
Generations of work have gone into this achievement.
Generations of blood, sweat and tears have paved the way for this step. Harris herself has worked hard to get where she is.
Beyond the significance of representation, Harris has my strong support because of her advocacy for gun safety.
Since my mother and several cousins were killed at Emanuel AME Church in 2015, I have been involved in efforts to end gun violence.
I have seen how Harris and former Vice President Biden care about that issue and have worked to end gun violence in our communities.
Everytown for Gun Safety rightly has called the Democratic nominees “the strongest presidential gun-safety ticket in history.”
Harris understands the intersection of gun violence with other issues.
She worked to insert language on gun safety into the reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act because she knows that more than 50 women are killed by their partners with a gun in an average month in the United States.
For her efforts to keep women safe, Harris earned an “F” grade from the National Rifle Association.
Amid the pandemic, suicides have increased. Gun-safety advocates have long pushed for red-flag laws through which people who exhibit signs that they might harm themselves or others would have their guns temporarily taken away.
Harris has backed these laws, both to reduce suicide and to keep minority communities safe from gun violence.
Perhaps the most personal issue for me is what is commonly known as the Charleston loophole, the gap in our background-check system that allowed my family’s killer to purchase his weapon.
As more background checks than ever are being carried out amid a surge in panic buying of guns, it is imperative that we work to close this loophole.
Both Biden and Harris have pledged to end it and other loopholes, by executive order if necessary.
As a black woman, Harris knows our communities.
As a black Baptist church member, she knows the black church especially well.
But she also understands the importance of interfaith understanding, as someone married to a Jewish man and raised partly in the Hindu tradition.
She also understands the moral issues of gun violence.She will be a strong leader because of her experience, and I trust her to act on the issue that has most impacted my life.
The Rev. Sharon Risher was born in Charleston and is an author, speaker and gun violence prevention activist. Her mother and two cousins were among the nine people killed at Emanuel AME Church in 2015. Follower her on Twitter @RisherRev.