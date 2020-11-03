Commentary: Growth, climate change are challenges for Lowcountry's natural resources

As the weather cools, many locals and visitors alike look forward to the Lowcountry traditions attached to our natural world.

Many folks participate in the recreational pursuit of fish and game that are traditionally harvested at this time of year. A great many more satisfy their cravings for the autumn bounty at their favorite eatery or seafood store.

Unfortunately, many of these traditions have been seriously diminished.

When I was a young man, I participated in much of the hunting and fishing. I remember days when the fall spot (fish) run was enthusiastically anticipated. We would throw back all the small fish, keeping only those large enough to fillet. I had a chest freezer full of spot and bull whiting each year before October passed. Nowadays, the run is not so strong, and the fish are all very small.

Surf fishing in October was always a successful venture on any evening when the tide was close to high. Bluefish, trout, spottail bass and the occasional flounder made for a variety of great fish dinners. Nowadays, not so much.

The vigorous growth over the past 50 years has denuded much developed land, accelerating stormwater runoff in ever-increasing volumes, severely mitigating the productivity of our formerly pristine estuaries.

Add climate change, with the ever-increasing amounts of uncommonly heavy rainfalls, and the problem multiplies — for wildlife and for property in low-lying areas. Especially vulnerable to all of this are our shellfish beds and blue crab populations, which also are pursued vigorously in the recreational and commercial fisheries.

A larger population in the coastal zone equals more recreational pursuits of finite natural resources and more demand for harvest in the commercial sector. Higher volumes of runoff turn former brackish and saltwater estuaries into fresh, devastating shellfish beds for clams and oysters.

This scenario has been playing for several years. It requires real-time measures to manage our coastal resources in a sustainable fashion. But there are major problems with that occurring.

State senators and representatives tell me it is “almost impossible” to get Upstate legislators to support legislation to sustainably manage our coastal resources. And that’s a shame.

It is easy to sympathize with the legislators, who are underpaid and overtasked. It is also easy to sympathize with the professionals at the S.C. Department of Natural Resources, because they are also underpaid and given a puny agency budget (by the legislators) with which to handle an ever-increasing workload.

There are folks at Natural Resources who are frustrated because they need things to be done today, or yesterday. But all changes in regulations and strategies must be approved by the Legislature, and that is a long and laborious process that does not serve our resources or the public well.

We should demand that the Legislature properly fund the agency while eliminating its oversight of Natural Resources’ strategies. Let the wildlife professionals run the agency for the benefit of the resources they are charged with managing. If that is too big a push, please don’t blink, because our natural resources are in great peril.

If nothing is done soon, our grandchildren won’t enjoy the Lowcountry traditions that many have taken for granted. Think about that.

This year’s blue crab harvest has been unbelievably poor, with each crabber that I deal with harvesting up to five bushels daily of small crabs to only one bushel of large male crabs. That is not good for the crabber’s wallet or the blue crab resource.

Shellfishing season got off to a slow start as water temperatures remained high in the estuaries. DHEC delayed openings in response, and the Department of Natural Resources revealed a level of concern with very few shellfish beds opened for harvest. The market response was a considerable spike in bushel oyster prices.

I see this fall and winter as a real gauge of where we are with these resources, and a warning to all that our beloved traditions are at a point of real concern.

Rick Baumann is the founder of Murrells Inlet Seafood and serves on the board of the S.C. Small Business Chamber of Commerce.