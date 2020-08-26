Commentary: Great American Outdoors Act is law; funding essential to South Carolina's economic recovery

I’ll confess; I’m a South Carolina transplant. I was born and raised Midwestern, with only a few southern summers under my belt. After years of traveling the world and bouncing from coast to coast with the Marine Corps, I landed in Beaufort, S.C. While it took a bit, I have definitely found my place here. Among the crescendos of bullfrog songs and the rhythm of Pat Conroy’s novels, I’ve come to love and appreciate the South Carolina Lowcountry, moving with the tides and finding peace in the marshes.
The natural environment and abundance of seashore wildlife here is a testament to the power of the great outdoors that can make a non-native feel right at home. That’s why I was proud to see my new Congressional Representative Joe Cunningham lead, and ultimately make happen, the passage of the Great American Outdoors Act (GAOA) earlier this month. This legislation accomplishes two important things for public lands, and the vast number of Americans who depend on our outdoor spaces for their physical and mental health. It addresses the $12 billion maintenance backlog in our national park system, and fully and permanently funds the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF), a bipartisan initiative that has invested in over 41,000 public projects since its founding in 1964 including $303.5 million invested in South Carolina’s irreplaceable landscapes and cultural heritage sites. In Beaufort County alone, LWCF has funded, among other places, Burton Wells, Port Royal Park, and the beautiful downtown Henry C. Chambers Parks.
But the work of the LWCF doesn’t just support the enjoyment of recreational athletes and urban nature lovers, it bolsters local economies too. By one estimate, the great outdoors generates $16.3 billion in consumer spending annually while supporting 151,000 jobs for South Carolinians. This in turn produces $1.1 billion in state and local tax revenue. As we continue to navigate through one of the worst economic blows in history, the GAOA will also serve as a much needed boost to the financial health of communities across the country.
We have in America among the best natural landscapes on earth. I know because I’ve seen much of it in slow motion. In 2017, I ran across the country as part of my transition from active duty. I wanted to reconnect with the country I served - its communities, its residents, and its wide open spaces. Since then I’ve continued to run the highways and backroads of the nation, crossing one state at a time, raising money for organizations that serve their communities. I’ve hiked the Cascades in the Pacific Northwest, traversed the sweeping deserts of the southwest, and jogged under canopies of Spanish Moss nearby in the American South. I’ve not only run along LWCF-supported trails, but stopped for lunch in rural public parks or paused to pay my respects at veterans’ memorials from coast to coast — also sites that benefit from LWCF funding.
The pandemic has affected all of us in different ways — for me it cancelled a number of planned races and runs - but luckily there’s plenty of trails and roads right here in South Carolina including a public park with a smooth running track just a mile from my home. Spaces like these will be critical for our physical, mental, and economic healing, as we slowly and surely begin to move out of pandemic conditions.
We now head into election season, and while it may be easy to focus on political disagreements and what divides our communities, it’s infinitely more important to remain connected. Our shared public lands and common American heritage are reminders of that connection. The overwhelmingly bipartisan support in Congress for the public lands protections in the GAOA shows us how to transcend politics for the good of all, not only for us but for the generations of Americans who will thank us in the years to come.
Maggie Seymour served in the U.S. Marine Corp. from 2007-2017 and lives in Beaufort, S.C.