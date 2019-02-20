Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., in a number of ways epitomizes the Republican Party’s descent into intellectual rot and immoral opportunism. Graham as a candidate called out President Donald Trump as a bigot and “the most flawed nominee in the history of the Republican Party.”
As one of the late Sen. John McCain’s closest friends, Graham decried autocrats, stood up for human rights and castigated President Barack Obama for failing to exercise global leadership. He considered himself a defender of the military and our national intelligence community.
He’s now among the worst apologists for President Trump — vowing to investigate unsubstantiated smears of the DOJ and FBI and insisting there was no collusion between the Trump team and the Russians (despite evidence of Paul Manafort’s meeting with Konstantin Kilimnick, the Trump Tower June, 2016 meeting and the Roger Stone-WikiLeaks connection.)
Most stunning is his reversal on immigration. Once a member of the Gang of Eight’s comprehensive immigration reform, he now supports Trump’s fear-mongering on the border and even his unprecedented power grab, a declaration of a “national emergency.”
There was one remark that perfectly typifies the horrible habits of the Trumpized GOP — playing to low information voters’ ignorance, ignoring real problems in favor of hyperventilating over phony ones, infatuation with authoritarianism and deep cynicism. In a recent exchange on “Face the Nation” about funding the border wall, Graham said, “Well, the president will have to make a decision where to get the money. Let’s just say for a moment that he took some money out of the military construction budget. I would say it’s better for the middle-school kids in Kentucky to have a secure border. We’ll get them the school they need. But right now we’ve got a national emergency on our hands. Opioid addiction is going through the roof in this country. Thousands of Americans died last year or are dying this year because we can’t control the flow of drugs into this country and all of it’s coming across the border.”
Graham knows the opioid problem doesn’t stem from a lax border; he should know, however, that test scores for kids in rural, red states like Kentucky are atrocious and that there are problems other than illegal immigration (which has been declining) that most affect voters.
Kentucky routinely ranks near the bottom in educational attainment. It also lags in health care, economic opportunity and has a soaring incarceration rate. Anyone think those factors have far more to do with opioid addiction than the lack of a wall at the border thousands of miles away?
According to PolitiFact New York, “The data show that far more drugs are detected at ports of entry than between ports of entry. The Office of Field Operations, working at ports of entry, seized 4,813 pounds of heroin during the first 11 months of fiscal year 2018, through Aug. 31, 2018. During the same period, U.S. Border Patrol, which works between legal ports of entry, seized 532 pounds of heroin. CBP statistics from 2012 through 2017 show similar disparities between heroin seized at ports of entry and heroin seized between ports of entry. The data also show that fentanyl, another opioid, was seized at ports of entry at a higher rate than at points between ports of entry.
“The Drug Enforcement (Administration) … said 85 percent of the fentanyl that came across the U.S.-Mexico border in 2017 entered through the San Diego port of entry.”
Tragically, the dishonest political shenanigans of people like Graham widen inequality (by geography, class and race) and accentuates polarization. They make constructive policy making nearly impossible, and play into the hands of demagogues.
At some point it’s too much for Republican voters to bear. In the meantime, the cynical, base-pleasing politics of Trump, Graham and others damage the lives of the most vulnerable Americans, batter our democracy and destroy a sense of national unity. What an awful legacy they will leave.
Jennifer Rubin is a columnist with The Washington Post.