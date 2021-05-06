Commentary: Good educators can't do their job if they're afraid of losing their job

The April 18 report from The Post and Courier's Stephen Hobbs and Thad Moore was on point, but it was only the tip of the iceberg. It highlighted the malfeasance of one school district superintendent who kept her job because the S.C. Board of Education refused to punish her and her school board actually defended her actions.
What it failed to do, as did the editorial of April 22, was to establish the common link between the situation in Lee County and the opposite problem that causes so many educational leaders to fail to serve the best needs of all students: You cannot do your job if you are afraid of losing your job. While this may seem simplistic, I have frequently seen evidence of this over my 48 years as an educator, the last eight with the S.C. Department of Education.
Essentially, those educators, teachers and administrators who do stand tall on behalf of students are in harm’s way if their stance conflicts with a school board, a superintendent or a principal. Those of less sterner stuff who witness a colleague being cashiered for holding the moral high ground on a salient issue back off to get along by going along with those who hold evaluative power over them. For many, keeping an administrative position, whether elected or appointed, is far more important than serving the best interests of students, teachers and most school-based administrators.
A case in point was a highly effective superintendent in Williamsburg County who lost her job because she challenged the effectiveness of a principal who was a longtime favorite of the school board. Subsequently, more compliant superintendents became the norm: Lesson learned.
Indeed, a school board member in Charleston County boasted of getting rid of one superintendent and threatened to get rid of another who stood her ground. That speaks volumes regarding how that superintendent was supported and evaluated.
The fact that these are not isolated cases essentially establishes that superintendents or other administrators who put students first often run the risk of less-than-objective school boards either forcing them to resign or evaluating them out of a job. In the not-too-distant past, Charleston County's constituent school boards were notorious for maintaining a legacy of mediocre school administrators based on family connections, single-issue items or fawning obsequiousness to school board whims. The number of assistant principals and principals who chose leaving over fainthearted leadership is unknown, but know that they were likely replaced by sycophantic individuals who recognized that longevity was based on acquiescence to the wishes of jaundiced evaluators.
While replacing an ineffective or corrupt superintendent or school board is not for the faint of heart, those elected to assess educational progress and integrity in the districts must understand that the trickle-down effect impacts student success in so many ways. A letter of censure or reprimand means little when school boards rally to the defense of a compliant superintendent or principal.
Elected officials, from the state superintendent of education on down, must be willing to hold accountable those educators who do not operate or function with the ethic of students come first. If educators cannot do their job because they are afraid of losing their job, then elected officials should lose their jobs. Elections, inflated evaluations and longstanding connections mean little to families whose children deserve a first-class education. It is time we recognized and responded accordingly to this in South Carolina.
Steve Driscoll worked for 48 years in education as a teacher, principal, director of curriculum and other central office positions.