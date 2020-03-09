Commentary: Get involved to protect this place we all love

Tori and Seth Bolt decided to seek forgiveness rather than permission when they built four luxury “treehouses” on Wadmalaw Island and illegally rented them far beyond the 72 nights per year allowed under Charleston County law.
Wadmalaw is one of the county’s premier remaining rural treasures. The Sea Island sits far outside the county’s Urban Growth Boundary, and its stringent agricultural zoning is some of the most restrictive in the county. The land plan and vision for Wadmalaw that the island residents worked together to create decades ago is a part of the county’s comprehensive plan that exists to protect the character of communities as they grow and change.
Fortunately, the residents of Wadmalaw didn’t take the threat to the island’s way of life lying down. The community got organized and fought back. And they won. On Feb. 24, the Charleston County Board of Zoning Appeals unanimously voted against the Bolt Treehouse Farm and in favor of the quality of life rural Wadmalaw Island is committed to preserving.
The Charleston metro region is experiencing explosive growth as our international profile as a leading tourist destination continues to rise. Along with it comes the temptation to cut corners and skirt the law to expedite development projects and maximize profit. The residents of Wadmalaw demonstrated how effective everyday people can be when they join together, push back and demand that laws and zoning regulations that protect the delicate ecology and unique character of our region are upheld.
Beyond Wadmalaw, “people power” has scored some other notable wins. For example, when the community spoke out against the proposed destruction of the iconic tree canopy along S.C. Highway 61, the state Department of Transportation listened to their concerns and a compromise was reached. Or when the state Supreme Court sided with neighborhood and environmental groups in granting Charlestonians the legal right to fight the construction of a new cruise ship terminal in their community. Or last year, when hundreds of people successfully rallied to limit development at Gippy Plantation in Moncks Corner. And, of course, the mass of voices across our region demanding immediate action at every level of government to help address the flooding crisis that the Lowcountry is facing.
We have seen the system work. And we know that unless people make themselves heard, poorly planned projects that damage our environment, our communities and our quality of life will move ahead without local consent.
Two of those projects involve I-526. The proposed I-526 extension onto Johns and James islands and I-526 widening in North Charleston are case studies in wrongheaded ideas that would do incalculable damage without offering any real benefits. Charleston County should have learned by now that building more roads doesn’t solve traffic problems in the long term — and often makes them worse. At a time when we need to prepare for and respond to flooding threats from sea level rise, storm surge and record-breaking rainfall, diverting infrastructure dollars to more highways that will only make the problems worse is madness.
Residents of the Sea Islands have been organizing and valiantly fighting against the I-526 extension for years. In North Charleston, the community is starting to come together to oppose the proposed widening project that would displace hundreds of families. They aren’t just saying “no” — they’re asking for new, creative approaches that promote fiscal responsibility, safe transportation for all road users and a vision for the future that prioritizes options such as mass transit, better bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure and a regional commuter ferry system. The time to get involved is now. Without sustained community action, I-526 and other projects will move forward with or without our consent.
The residents of Wadmalaw Island set an outstanding example of a community that self-organized around an issue that threatened their quality of life. If you want to help make a difference in your community, pick an issue you care about, attend the meetings and sign up to speak. Encourage your friends and neighbors to do the same. Go on the record for the grand trees, the rural landscapes and the neighborhood character that can’t protect themselves. Use your voice to advocate for complete streets, safe bridge crossings, the Lowcountry Rapid Transit project and priority investment in flood mitigation. It is up to the citizenry to get informed, get involved and work together to protect this place that we all love.
Betsy La Force is communities and transportation project manager for the Coastal Conservation League.