Commentary: Georgetown County needs comprehensive reforesting project to fight sea level rise

I am heartened to learn that Georgetown County is finally, at long last, making a serious attempt to address the issue of trees.
Since adopting an inadequate tree ordinance several years ago, which has numerous gaps in it, according to County Planning Director Holly Richardson, the county has received a litany of complaints as trees continue to fall for development, according to a Feb. 25 Coastal Observer article.
The Planning Department and Planning Commission are working together to develop new strategies to expand tree protection.
As the county moves forward with this endeavor, I would like to encourage that it do so fully understanding that decades of delay before discussion and action have created a more dire situation than one might imagine.
Much of the focus and discussion has been centered around the practices of developers as they develop land to the “highest and best use.” While this focus is not misguided, it also overlooks the natural attrition of trees at the whims of Mother Nature.
In my many years of processing firewood (usually from developed land, at the request of the developer), I observed that almost all of the mature indigenous hardwoods I processed were infested with parasites that were slowly weakening the trees. In some cases, these trees were close to death before they were taken down. But most were dying a slow and eventual death.
Trees also are damaged by high winds, and if the root system has been impaired, as in cutting roots to build a house foundation or driveway close to the tree, Mother Nature will uproot it in a windstorm.
The point is that we have been losing trees in our residential areas much faster than any trees planted to replace them for quite some time. We also have exhibited many poor decisions in choosing what to replace them with.
Sago palms, palmettos and similar plants have no real environmental benefits. Their root balls are very small and do nothing of substance to sequester rainwater. Bradford pears are a short-lived species that are susceptible to wind damage as they mature. We really need to replace our indigenous hardwoods with more of their kind than we take down.
As I plan out my purchases for Trees For Tomorrow, I try to take this into account. I also try to have plenty of smaller hardwoods that will fit into the latest trend of smaller lots and more densely developed areas.
This year, we gave away sawtooth and pin oaks, along with redbuds and cedar. I also had some swamp chestnut oaks for larger, more open areas.
Many of those trees were given away to homeowners, and many more went to areas that the public gets to enjoy, like Huntington Beach State Park, Waccamaw National Wildlife Refuge and several land tracts in that proximity.
But the 3,000 trees we were responsible for planting this year are just a drop in the bucket of need that we have to reforest the Waccamaw Neck and beyond. We must realize that every acre we clear for development extrapolates the effects of stormwater runoff.
Out in the rice fields along our rivers, there are profound efforts put forth, all year round, to properly manage water levels for attracting wildlife. But it has gotten to the point where every time there is a fair amount of rain, the rivers are in flood stage, overwhelming the dikes and flooding away all of the hard work that property managers have put forth.
Last year, which was finally absent any tropical events, the rivers remained in flood stage nearly all year. This also has a profound effect on the seafood industry as formerly productive crabbing and shellfish grounds are overwhelmed with fresh water. The same thing is occurring in our low-lying neighborhoods, where flooding is wreaking havoc with repair bills and insurance costs.
The sea level is rising and pushing back against river flows, which are overwhelming their banks with higher than normal flows because we have denuded so much land that rainwater (which needs to be returned to the water table through natural absorption) is getting away from us and racing to our water bodies at unprecedented rates.
Our water table is dropping and experiencing saltwater intrusion as we let all this rainwater get away.
The easiest and cheapest way we can tackle this dilemma is to have a comprehensive reforesting project put forth. The county and state need to get involved in this paradigm shift in a major way — and in a hurry.
Rick Baumann is the founder and executive director of Trees For Tomorrow. Learn more at lowcountrytrees.org.