Commentary: George Floyd tragedy raises powerful questions that must be addressed

Growing up Greek American, I was familiar with the poetry of C.P. Cavafy, author of "Waiting for the Barbarians." It's a haunting poem that speaks of the anticipation of the arrival of the barbarians, yet the barbarians never come. Who are the barbarians that we always see so safely distanced in the “other?” Cavafy’s poem invites us to rethink the word and its meaning.
During this pandemic, we have all had pivotal moments when we realized that indeed our world has irrevocably changed. For me, it happened when I watched my beloved church go online for the first time. Though I was certainly spiritually present, it pierced my heart.
Yet another moment for me has stopped time. The video of George Floyd asking for mercy because he simply could not breathe. He could not breathe. What a powerful symbolism for this time of uncertainty, strangeness, and transition. And here is the truth ringing through our world, “I can’t breathe.”
What has happened to us that someone, anyone in physical distress pleading for help, pleading for mercy, is simply ignored by their oppressor? This isn’t an isolated incident. It is systemic. Like a river, it flows into every crack and crevice of our criminal justice system. Only recently has legislation passed in our state that allows an imprisoned woman in delivery to be unshackled. How was this even debatable?
When we stop seeing the humanity in each other because they are apprehended, or awaiting trial or incarcerated, then we do not have to wait for the arrival of the barbarians. We are the barbarians. And this has occurred since the beginning of time.
Today, Christians are debating the safety of using a shared chalice and spoon for communion when the early Christians courageously prayed in the face of lions coming for them in the coliseum in Rome. Where has our fire gone? Where has our fire gone when, as a common humanity, we see human mercy as an afterthought, a byproduct, even expendable.
When we are not enraged at injustice, cruelty, abuse? When we turn a blind eye to the suffering? When we dismiss the stories and testimonies of those brave enough to speak to the horrors committed to them, sexual or otherwise, exposing lies and deceit — regardless of how much time may have passed — many times by those they once trusted, even loved, respected, perhaps known their whole lives?
When we forsake the incarcerated and see no hope in them or their future? I have been blessed by knowing and serving men in reentry who have taught me invaluable lessons about a life transformed. And the true meaning of support.
Where has our fire gone when we have no mercy for those living in chronic pain even if their pain is unseen by the naked eye? Compassion does not have to be rationed. It is an endless cup that continually can be filled.
We are in the time of reckoning. A word that whispers to me daily. And shouts. Loud and clear. We can wait no longer.
What happened to George Floyd speaks to very specific, deep, hateful and poisonous roots that surface as racism. Yet what roots racism? Is there even a deeper root from which it branches? This is a very powerful question, but one that I truly believe needs to be witnessed to and addressed.
As a local and global community, we must rebuke torture, violence, robbery, sexual assault, child abuse, human trafficking, arson and every evil under the sun and harm against innocents by all for whatever reason or justification. We must work to affirm the dignity and protection of everyone, especially the vulnerable and those who suffer. We must not wait for the barbarians, but instead seek the ways that we can all rise to be mercy givers and justice seekers. Our choice. Our life. Our legacy.
Jackie Morfesis of Charleston is an author, advocate, poet and former Rotary International Ambassadorial Scholar to Greece. She has a special interest and devotion to prison reentry and reform.