Commentary: General aviation is essential to rural communities

While COVID-19 has had severe effects on big cities, pockets of the virus also have overwhelmed rural communities. More than 1,000 rural communities already have been affected by this crisis, which has been exacerbated because over 11 million Americans live in a county without a hospital. About 18 million Americans live in a county with a hospital but no intensive care unit. Many of these counties have numbers of senior citizens higher than the national average, and nearly half of rural U.S. hospitals are unprofitable.
Rural areas at a disadvantage because transportation and access is often limited. This has profound implications for these communities, particularly now. For example, there are more than 5,000 public-use airports in towns across the country, yet most airline traffic goes through only 30 of them.
Even before COVID-19, general aviation and smaller airports were often the only access for these communities, and now the impact is even greater. In Alaska, where RavnAir Group recently ended its rural service, 82% of communities are not connected to the road system and rely solely on aviation and marine transportation to connect with the outside world.
In many rural areas, general aviation is the only way for connecting small businesses and rural communities to the tools and services they need. And this industry supports more than 1 million jobs in rural communities.
During this pandemic, general aviation has helped to transport vitally needed supplies, such as face masks, ventilators and test kits, as well as medical staff.
In Colorado, Angel Flight West teamed up with the Colorado Hospital Association to deliver personal protection equipment and medical supplies directly to the rural hospitals that need them. Angel Flight Soars is helping expedite COVID-19 testing by delivering patient samples from rural communities in Mississippi, Georgia, and North Carolina to labs in Charlotte and Nashville, Tenn.
The benefit of general aviation is perhaps most clearly illustrated in agriculture and food production. The food and agriculture industries in the United States directly employ more than 22.7 million people, with a combined payroll of $729 billion. To continue to feed America, particularly with the vast challenges now facing the agricultural sector, general aviation and our network of small, local airports and airstrips are more important than ever.
For example, one way that general aviation and these airports support agriculture is through crop dusting. Aircraft are used to disperse seeds or apply fertilizer or crop protection products. For many staples, including corn, wheat, soybeans and potatoes, aerial application raises productivity by as much as 25% to 30%.
After record flooding in Nebraska this past season, fertilizer was applied by air to corn fields. Rice, grown in standing water, relies almost exclusively on aircraft to deliver fertilizer and crop protection products to fight pest or fungal infestation. And poultry producers use these aircraft to manage operations across dozens of hatcheries, feed mills and processing plants across the South, spanning from Texas to North Carolina. The examples go on and on.
Yet these smaller airports and aircraft operators are taking a huge hit. Overall, general aviation flights in the first week of April were down 73% compared to the same period in 2019.
Congress has shown great leadership by supporting funding for airports and suspending fuel taxes for commercial aviation, but we will need to make sure this relief is extended to smaller operators as well and that we continue to support this infrastructure.
General aviation and our network of local airports are often overlooked as a vital part of our infrastructure, but they will be key for our economy and rural communities in particular as they work to get back on their feet.
Niel Ritchie is a senior adviser to the Minnesota-based Main Street Project, a nonprofit dedicated to creating healthier and more resilient food systems, and past president of the League of Rural Voters.