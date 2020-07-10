Commentary: Gen. Walters’ leadership making a difference at The Citadel

Two years ago when the Board of Visitors was searching for The Citadel’s 20th president, one name rose to the forefront — retired Gen. Glenn Walters, a 1979 graduate and the 34th assistant commandant of the Marine Corps, the Marine Corps’ second-highest ranking officer.
As our board assessed Gen. Walters’ qualifications, it was clear that he was a servant leader with the grit to lead our troops against dangerous enemies in places like Afghanistan, while also helping his service adapt in strategic ways so it would be positioned to protect our nation against future threats.
With this same grit and adaptability, he has positioned The Citadel and our state for long-term success during these challenging times.
As the gravity of the COVID-19 pandemic became clear, Gen. Walters focused on protecting the health and safety of our college community and ensuring that our cadets and students graduated on time or made progress toward their degrees.
On short notice, The Citadel converted more than 1,400 courses to a virtual course delivery model so cadets and students could continue their academic progress from home.
The Citadel’s faculty made us proud as always: Thanks to their hard work and follow-through, our cadets and students graduated and achieved grades consistent with historic norms. More than 1,000 cadets, students, veterans and active-duty members — The Citadel’s next generation of principled leaders — graduated in May.
Recognizing the fluid nature of the pandemic, Gen. Walters and the faculty adapted the college’s operations to succeed in a COVID-19 environment.
The college will be well prepared to operate in a hybrid course delivery model or to temporarily revert to a remote model to assure appropriate social distancing. That kind of adaptability doesn’t happen without a leader who knows how to assess difficult situations, make great decisions, muster resources and inspire performance.
In any crisis, great leaders find opportunity. That’s exactly what Gen. Walters did when he coordinated the lease of The Citadel’s vacant barracks with the Marine Corps to enable them to resume a mission with critical national security implications : recruit training at Parris Island.
This out-of-the-box thinking was conceived by a leader who knows how to collaborate with others to bring innovative ideas to life.
The Citadel captured many lessons from hosting the Marines as they quarantined recruits and prepared them to be successful in recruit training at Parris Island.
Gen. Walters and his team will apply those lessons as we prepare for the Corps of Cadets’ return to campus in August. It is a complicated undertaking requiring disciplined adherence to rigorous health and safety protocols. The general knows it’s worth the effort to provide the transformative experience for which our college is known.
That experience is the reason The Citadel offers the No. 1 return on investment for students of any four-year college in South Carolina. It’s also the reason The Citadel has generated thousands of outstanding military leaders, business leaders and public servants for generations.
Our board is delighted that Gen. Walters continues to guide his alma mater through these challenging times.
Fred Price graduated in The Citadel’s Class of 1975 and chairs its Board of Visitors.