“Action speaks louder than words, but not nearly as often”
-- Mark Twain
As the floodwaters from Florence continue to wreak havoc, we are starting to see headlines about federal and state relief flowing into the affected areas to help mitigate the damage. Last week I received a letter from Gov. Henry McMaster to our federal delegation requesting $1.228B (yes, that’s “B,” for Billion) from Washington. Just how much of these funds will make it down to our fair state is to be determined, but I applaud the governor’s swift action and hope that his close relationship with the president translates into real dollars coming back to South Carolina. The bottom line is you won’t get anything unless you ask.
With Florence there is no doubt that our neighbors to the north in Horry, Williamsburg, Marion and other counties got the worst of it and should see the lion’s share of the relief. But as a new member of the South Carolina House who represents the Charleston peninsula and Mount Pleasant, I have to ask the question: What about us? The 1,000-Year Deluge, Matthew, Irma and a feint from Florence: We have been through three catastrophic flooding events and one near miss over the past four years but have seen little to no relief from Washington, the state, or the county, for that matter. The city of Charleston and Mount Pleasant have over $500 million in identified flooding relief projects (Calhoun West, Church Creek drainage basin, Old Village, Battery Wall, Sam Rittenberg drainage and protecting the medical district) that have no defined source of funding. I, along with Mayors John Tecklenberg and Will Haynie, have pushed, but flooding issues seem to drift from the memory of those higher up the government food chain once the waters start to recede.
I appreciate that many have little sympathy for the plight of the Charleston region given we seem to be at or near the top of every new list. I also respect the irony of a Republican pushing for more government funding. But you cannot argue with math. Consider the following: Charleston County provides roughly 20 percent of the state’s $7 billion annual revenue, and its per capita taxes are double that of the average South Carolinian. The peninsula, home to 35,000 people and 5 million visitors, provides about two-thirds of Charleston County’s income and almost 15 percent of the entire state budget. What is more, these statistics are trending up — Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester counties (along with Lancaster and York) are the only counties whose revenue to the state have met or exceeded an average 2.5 percent annual growth rate over the past decade. Half of the remaining 41 counties have posted negative growth numbers and almost all the others haven’t kept up with historically low inflation. While this is a problem on a variety of fronts, let me get back to the point: It’s good business to protect your No. 1 source of revenue.
To my fellow South Carolinians, members of the federal delegation, Gov. McMaster, members of the South Carolina Legislature and Charleston County Council: If we continue to be under water at every high tide, you don’t need to be an economist to appreciate that the sales and property tax revenue we provide will begin a rapid and compounding descent.
Federal and state income tax revenue will plummet as people and businesses grow tired of getting wet and move on. For reasons stated above this will have major repercussions on our overall state economic health, and on behalf of my district, I am asking for help.
The $500 million in identified flood-relief projects represents less than half of what we provide annually to the state and a fraction of what my district sends to Washington every year.
There is funding that could be available from the State Infrastructure Bank, the state Department of Transportation and over $177 million in surplus state budget proceeds yet to allocated. On the federal level, U.S. Sen. Tim Scott has been able to secure a HUD Community Development Block Grant for $157 million, a portion of which could and should be allocated toward protecting the hospital district from natural disasters.
The county too needs to contribute given the property tax revenue it gets from Charleston and Mount Pleasant, not to mention the overwhelming majority of the (two) half-cent sales tax revenue comes from the peninsula, but not one dollar of that multibillion-dollar revenue stream is allocated for anything downtown.
This is not a matter of resources. It’s a matter of having a prioritized plan and political will. There is no pride of ownership in the sources and uses I have put together and circulated to those who can help make this happen. I welcome all comments, questions and corrections. What I won’t accept is criticism without a viable alternative. This is a problem that needs a collective solution — not only to protect the life and safety of my district but save and enhance our state’s primary revenue source.
William Cogswell represents District 110 in the S.C. House of Representatives.