Gina Hanlon and her husband Mike arrive to their Lee's Landing home in a jon boat to check out flood damage in Conway, S.C., Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018. Twelve days after Hurricane Florence arrived on the coast, and more than a week after it blew north and dissipated, rivers swollen by its relentless rains are still flooding homes and businesses in their paths as they make their way to the sea. (Jason Lee/The Sun News via AP)