New Jersey, Illinois, New York, and Connecticut were the “top” outbound states in United Van Lines’ 43rd Annual National Movers Study. In 2019, inbound stars were Idaho, Oregon, Arizona, and South Carolina. All but Oregon were also in the top 10 for population growth. Above, a moving van among new homes in the Park West subdivision in Mount Pleasant. Though South Carolina’s population has doubled since 1970, it's demographic makeup looks much as it did decades ago. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff