Commentary: For Mace, it’s about more than missed votes. It's about damaged credibility.

By Steve Bailey
Nancy Mace has made her campaign for Congress about incumbent Joe Cunningham’s votes with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. When he decided to make it about her votes — or the lack of them — she managed to make it not only about her votes but also about her credibility.
Last week, the whole country watched the Trump-Biden debate (and was rightly aghast by the performance of our chaos president), but almost no one watched the brawl that Cunningham and Mace had the night before. That’s too bad because it told us a lot about both candidates.
Mace, 42, best known as the first woman to graduate from The Citadel, has made the fact that Cunningham voted with Pelosi, the most hated woman in all of Trump World outside of Hillary Clinton, ‘‘almost 90%’’ of the time the centerpiece of her campaign. (ProPublica puts it at 88%.)
On Monday night, Cunningham came to talk about Mace’s own voting record. Mace, he said, missed “almost 30%” of her votes in the Legislature this year (29% is the precise number, legislative voting logs show).
Mace was furious, saying she missed “a few votes” because she is a “single working mom” home schooling her two kids amid a pandemic. “You should be ashamed of yourself and disqualified based on this personal attack,” she fumed.
But if she thought “Democrat Joe Cunningham,” who has cultivated a reputation as Mr. Nice Guy, was going to fold when she played the gender card, she was wrong. Time after time in the hour-long debate, Cunningham returned to the missed votes.
“Imagine one of your employees calls in sick 30% of the time,” he said. “Then they come to you and ask for a promotion. You would laugh in their face. This is how ridiculous this is.”
And on and on it went.
Mace called Cunningham’s record “very similar to mine.” False: Cunningham missed two of 213 votes this year, congressional records show.
Cunningham, 38, might vote with Pelosi most of the time, but he votes.
In 2019, Mace missed less than 1% of the votes, but this year she missed 116 of 403 votes in the Legislature. Fifty-five of those came in the week after she gave her farewell speech on the House floor. Among the votes: one allowing tourism taxes to be used for flooding, another allocating federal funding for pandemic relief.
It’s important how you leave a job. It’s hard to look at those 55 missed votes over three days and not believe she decided her time was better spent campaigning in the district than voting in Columbia. In fact, on Sept. 24, she missed a vote on extending broadband to rural areas, the same day she was tweeting about a news conference accepting the endorsement of the South Carolina Fraternal Order of Police.
Later, she told a television reporter the votes weren’t critical. She had a different story during the debate, all about the challenges of being a single mom. Just for the record: Mace and her husband separated in 2018, and their divorce was final last year. They share custody of their kids.
In her farewell speech last month, a photo of her children was on the screen behind her. “Mommy loves you,” she said. “Thank you for letting me be me, and to run for office. This will be my sixth election in about three years. It’s a lot.”
Voters can decide if it’s too much.
Neighborhood news
Credit where credit is due, even if it’s late: The Charleston Housing Authority board last week approved funding for nine new security cameras that will be installed on poles in four peninsula housing developments. They will be located at Gadsden Green, Wraggborough Homes, Robert Mills Manor and Cooper River Courts and will be monitored by Charleston police. It’s a good start.
Steve Bailey can be reached at sjbailey1060@yahoo.com follow on Twitter @sjbailey1060.