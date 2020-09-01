Commentary: Folly Beach restrictions were needed, but things are improving

We can all agree that 2020 has been an unprecedented roller coaster. We have all studied enough medical information and data to last a lifetime. But for every story you read, there is a different account somewhere else.
The hardest part of navigating this pandemic is that concrete answers aren’t available from any branch of government. As a resident, small business owner and city councilman on Folly Beach, I can promise you it has been a wild ride. Balancing our city, regional, visitor and business welfare is always difficult, but decisions this year have been our toughest yet.
Upon reopening, thousands flocked to the beach for sun and fun. Social distancing and masks were not the fashion, and local COVID-19 numbers rose quickly. Without mass compliance on masks and distancing guidelines, our beaches and businesses were about to become a super-spreader situation, potentially causing another shutdown.
We pride ourselves on being the most accessible beach, but we cannot hold all of the county’s beachgoers nor enforce Gov. Henry McMaster’s orders alone. The county can send a few sheriff’s deputies to patrol the streets but not the beach itself. It wasn’t enough support and we had to take other measures, including parking restrictions, to help with crowds — especially after other beaches cut parking.
Although the governor’s order gave us authority to close beach accesses and restrict all parking, we kept more than 200 free spaces open and didn’t close any accesses. The county was nearing 400 cases daily and the state was approaching 2,000. Local hospitals were searching for more room. But with restrictions in place and increased CDC guideline compliance, we have reduced those numbers. It takes everyone working together to get through this pandemic.
While on this roller coaster, it’s been tough to get accurate information distributed. There are no conspiracy theories. This was not an agenda. The emergency restrictions were unanimously approved to help slow the local spread of the virus in accordance with our authority. Our City Council has discussed moving August parking ticket revenue to beach preservation purposes — something to benefit everyone, such as dunes, walkways and access — instead of into general fund revenue. Charleston County collects 2% accommodations tax from overnight rentals on Folly Beach and is “gracious” enough to return less than half for the beach. It spends the rest of the Folly-generated money throughout the county. Charleston County residents’ property and sales taxes go to the county, not Folly Beach.
The beach is public, but it is expensive to maintain. We use Folly revenue for services such as police, fire, public works and beach patrol that benefit all visitors. If we request a county deputy, we receive a bill.
The state has given Folly $2.2 million for renourishment, groins and dunes. That’s a drop in the bucket compared to the $117 million in sales the city generates annually, with taxes submitted to the tune of $17 million in state/local and $5 million federal. Folly saves at least $1 million per year for beach renourishment from our accommodations tax, which comes from visitors, not tri-county residents. The federal government pays almost 60% of renourishment as mitigation for the Charleston jetties, which cause almost 60% of erosion. Those same jetties protect a shipping lane bringing billions of dollars in commerce through the Charleston port and for our state.
Hopefully, we are turning the COVID corner locally but we must remain vigilant. Folly’s emergency order expires Sept. 14, and council is going to discuss ending or altering it at our Sept. 8 meeting. I hope we can ease restrictions, keep the COVID-19 spread minimized and finally see a light in this tunnel. But it is up to everyone to keep following CDC, state and local guidelines. We must move forward, not backward, be considerate and work together for our community. We look forward to seeing you soon —safely — and remaining the tri-county’s most accessible beach.
D.J. Rich is a member of Folly Beach City Council.