The Medical University of South Carolina has increased its market share by acquiring troubled hospitals in Lancaster, Chester, Florence and Marion counties. Newly acquired hospitals have been christened with the MUSC Health name, brand and logo. Medical centers and clinics in those counties are expected to provide a steady flow of people from these new markets to MUSC specialty physicians, surgery, imaging and other acute care services. MUSC expects, as a business, a good return on its investment.
Of course, no one can predict how insurers will reimburse hospitals in the future. And cost and risk keep rising.
Lower reimbursement and more cost stress hospitals, including MUSC, Roper and Trident, creating justification for universal health care, with an emphasis not on treatment of more people, but on prevention of illness, disease, injuries, premature death and social problems.
Let’s educate, assist and reward residents who build prevention into their neighborhood’s way of life. Residents will become healthier, less likely to need surgery, drugs, testing, specialty physicians and social services.
The need for primary care physicians will increase if we favor prevention over treatment. However, medical schools are not producing enough primary care physicians. We must, in our own neighborhoods, improve and maintain our lifestyles with primarily plant-based diets and more reliance on regular exercise such as simply walking, and building cohesive social relationships.
Any Charleston hospital can, today, precisely identify and target neighborhoods with insured, paying patients.
One of those targets is Sullivan’s Island, where the life expectancy is 86.1 years. Residents are 97 percent white, with a median household income of $120,850.
Just as precisely, we can identify and target, on the neighborhood level, residents most in need of learning preventive lifestyles.
Primary targets for a prevention program are in North Charleston, in, for example, the Azalea Drive neighborhood, east of Interstate 26, accessible from King Street, where the life expectancy is 66.6 years. Seventy-nine percent of residents are black, with a median household income of $22,888. In 1962, the I-26 highway construction traumatically divided this well-established, cohesive neighborhood.
Neighborhood data is essential in preventing health and social problems and identifying unique local needs, such as in Charleston’s East Side neighborhood. However, community needs assessment studies conducted by hospitals stop at the county level, obscuring needs in specific neighborhoods.
The American health care system has, among comparable countries, twice the cost of the next most costly country. It’s very expensive. And the U.S. has the worst health outcomes among those comparable countries. Lives are short.
In Charleston, insured women on Sullivan’s Island can start prenatal care as soon as they discover they are pregnant. Many uninsured women in North Charleston cannot.
It is because of women who have no insurance and cannot afford a doctor that South Carolina has one of highest rates of infant mortality in the country. Mississippi has the highest rates. And the cost of American health care increases when a pregnant, uninsured woman, without having had the care of a physician, comes to the hospital emergency department, where complications may contribute to the death or disability of the woman or her baby.
Health care is exceedingly expensive in America, leaving many citizens unable to afford any health care. And even with high cost, America has the worst health care outcomes among comparable countries in the world. Is this something that makes us proud to be an American?
We can, with the help of our neighbors, focus on prevention of health and social problems, living long, and living well. We can all be proud of that.
Emerson Smith, Ph.D., is a medical sociologist and clinical research assistant professor of internal medicine at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine in Columbia.