Commentary: Five key steps we should take to protect rural Johns Island

The recent Post and Courier article covering growth on Johns Island provided a good overview of development issues on the island.
One item the article did not stress was that fully two-thirds of the island is still rural and retains the cultural identity of the Lowcountry. Johns Island is still a diverse and vibrant community that includes residents who farm, ranch, maintain forestlands, live on heirs property, board horses, hunt and fish.
Islanders understand there will be growth, but it must be smart growth that preserves this culture. The residents of Johns Island and the other Sea Islands do not want the rural part of their islands to suffer the same fate that has consumed other parts of the Lowcountry.
A significant reason Johns Island has been able to hold onto its rural landscape and culture is the Urban Growth Boundary. The UGB is a planning tool that delineates the rural areas of the county from the urban and suburban areas. Simply put, residential densities are much lower on the rural side of the line so that future development will be in keeping with the rural landscape and culture.
In the article, Charleston Planning, Preservation & Sustainability Director Jacob Lindsey said that the UGB (and its associated rural land zoning) is “the single biggest win for land conservation in our state.” Thankfully, more than 20 years ago, the city and county of Charleston had the foresight to put this boundary in place.
With the recommendations of the Dutch Dialogues, we have another historic opportunity to advance land and cultural conservation on Johns Island. Our community can take a number of proactive and holistic efforts today to achieve this laudable goal.
• The city and the county must mutually codify the UGB. This will help ensure suburban sprawl does not further encroach on the rural portion of Johns Island.
• As progressive and effective as the UGB and the corresponding zoning framework is, it does not consider the perils and long-term public costs of development in low-lying areas. Implementing the elevation-based zoning recommended by the Dutch Dialogues would address this shortcoming.
As a pilot case, elevation-based zoning should be implemented in the near-term in a limited area on Johns Island. This would help inform the current update to the city’s Comprehensive Plan and lay the groundwork for zoning changes in other areas of the city and county.
• In light of recent local fatal air crashes, the area around Charleston Executive Airport must have expanded safety zones. This also would help the Johns Island airport accommodate continued regional growth and relieve Charleston International Airport of some general aviation traffic.
• Charleston Water System must consider any changes in allowable development due to implementing the Dutch Dialogues recommendations because these changes might affect the utility’s planned expansions. Realistic density forecasts would minimize capital expenditures and provide for a properly functioning sewer system that remains efficient and affordable.
• The Charleston County Greenbelt Program, the South Carolina Conservation Bank, conservation organizations and local governments, working with private landowners, must prioritize the conservation of the few remaining large tracts on Johns Island. Portions of this land could provide recreation, including water access for fishing and crabbing, and nature and farm activities for nearby schools.
As a united community, we can successfully implement these efforts in 2020. This would ensure that our grandchildren can still experience the Lowcountry as we know it and be able to say that this was an even bigger win for land conservation in our state than the UGB.
John Zlogar is a Johns Island resident who chairs the Johns Island Task Force.