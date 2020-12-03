Commentary: Find new ways to build communities in the 21st century

With the dawning of a new era that for many, myself included, will be a brighter one, we must seriously rethink how we build our communities. The 20th century model of atomized housing at low density does not work for myriad reasons. Foremost among them is the climate.
The cities of our area are going to be slammed with hurricanes over the next century, and it would be the wrong kind of poetic justice for us to not do everything to stop that before it happens — for us to be punished for our carbon sins.
We need walking, biking, high-speed and commuter rail and ferries, and to make all of that work, we need higher density. There will be populist groups, usually known as NIMBYs, who oppose this on the grounds that it urbanizes their quaint, neighborly communities. But regardless of the validity or ulterior motives of that charge, it fails when compared with the existential dangers of climate change.
While some eschew the scientific consensus on climate change, there are other reasons density is important, namely economic ones. Pedestrian traffic increases consumer spending in an area. This is why Second Sundays on King Street are so popular and why malls and shopping centers use walkways within them rather than streets.
If we zone commercial lots together and make them pedestrian and bike friendly, the economic health of the area improves. If we take the bold step of making completely car-free streets, this could be even better. New York eliminated cars from Times Square to increase tourist revenue and hasn't regretted that choice. The College of Charleston’s aesthetic rankings are so high largely owing to the pedestrian-only streets on its campus. Barcelona has "super blocks" that include many car-free streets.
For the economy and the environment, density and walkability are the two great factors forging a successful and sustainable cityscape. Each municipality needs to rethink not only its commercial zoning but also its parking requirements, ideally to encourage parking to be veiled from the street and tucked within buildings, and enact architectural standards so streets are aesthetically pleasing. Each also should require major streets to have sidewalks wide enough to accommodate outdoor seating (also a public health measure) and add parks and greenspace that would help create more density by satisfying the desire for nature without the need for backyards. And each should create a bicycle network across the area. The place we want to begin is Spruill Avenue and Meeting Street to connect the economies and North Charleston and downtown.
All of this must happen equitably. This is why my legislative policy team has proposed the 45-45-10 plan: 45% lower income, 45% middle income and 10% higher income. Our aim is to ensure that regardless of means, everyone enjoys a middle-class standard of living. Everyone gets streets with sidewalks, everyone gets beautiful parks, everyone has high-quality aesthetic standards, everyone has a variety of cuisine available, and every ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender, socioeconomic background and mental and physical condition is represented.
Much of this should occur as "incumbent upgrading" — that is, gentrifying the people in place rather than replacing them. In other words, make the people who live there middle class, and welcome migrants from India, Thailand, Connecticut, Ohio, Syria, Quebec, Nigeria and other places.
We need to improve the conditions of residents without evicting them, and we need to welcome new people. With zoning for density and such measures as eliminating open parking lots, we should be able to fit all of the people from abroad without displacing the natives.
The Charleston area increasingly is becoming a global metro area. We want to blend the beauty of the past with the culture of the future. We could become the capital of the South, where modern ethics and science make it the most environmentally friendly, diverse, feminist and kindest place the South has ever known. A place with a reputation between Silicon Valley, Old Charleston and Austin, Texas. A place that is all sleek and modern, vintage and traditional, and cool and hip. It depends upon the policies and vision of our local leadership to get us there.
We need a grand urban plan for the Charleston area that is implemented as quickly as it is theorized, because the oceans aren’t procrastinating, and neither are the rent deadlines in the local economy. It is time for all of the local power-holders to redesign our cities to become the place of the coming century.
State Rep. Marvin Pendarvis represents House District 113, which includes parts of Charleston and Dorchester counties.