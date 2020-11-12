Commentary: Federal rail regulation supports SC businesses

While the coronavirus pandemic continues to take a toll on businesses in the Lowcountry, in South Carolina and across the country, our nation’s logistics sector continues to meet new challenges. This includes the tall task of helping facilitate increased e-commerce.
“The coronavirus pandemic accelerated a major shift in the retail industry,” reports The Wall Street Journal. “Traffic to stores evaporated. Online credit-card transactions soared. E-commerce sales in the second quarter rose by 44.5% compared with the same period in 2019 and they now make up 16% of all U.S. retail sales.”
Thankfully, this is having a positive impact on the burgeoning ports of South Carolina and many of the sectors they serve, according to a recent report from the American Journal of Transportation: “Soon to boast the U.S. East Coast’s deepest harbor and with expanding capabilities for handling mega-containerships, South Carolina is enjoying a boom as a preferred distribution hub, with Walmart the latest to announce plans for a commerce park about 30 miles from Port of Charleston docks.”
Central to this growth story is the role of privately owned freight railroads like CSX and Norfolk Southern, which already provide crucial service but will play an even larger role when expansion in Charleston and the Upstate is completed. Freight rail provides a highly efficient and environmentally friendly way to move much of this freight to and from the ports. Railroads can move one ton of freight more than 470 miles per gallon of fuel.
The ability of railroads to do so rests in no small part on a federal regulatory structure that turned 40 years old on Oct. 14. To sustain the freight railroad industry’s role as a crucial piece of the South Carolina economy, today’s rail regulatory system must remain in place.
President Jimmy Carter signed the Staggers Rail Act into law in 1980. Bipartisan rail deregulation was necessary and the smart choice over the far more costly option of nationalization.
“Deregulatory steps in the industry were as a practical — not ideological — matter being revealed to produce superior economic outcomes for the industry and for the economy more generally,” Georgetown University professor John W. Mayo wrote on the law’s 35th anniversary.
In short, Congress and President Carter largely removed the government from setting rates between railroads and customers. Decades of overregulation and treating railroads like utilities had left them unable to earn the revenue needed to reinvest to maintain expensive networks. In fact, more than one-fifth of the nation’s rail mileage was operated by bankrupt railroads before reform.
Today, railroads are as safe, efficient and reliable as ever. This is a direct result of being treated the same as other private businesses and competing transportation modes.
Since setting free market forces, railroads have seen unparalleled gains in safety, private investment and productivity — all while making rates more affordable. Since passage of the Staggers Act, railroads have invested more than $710 billion in private capital.
Indeed, the Staggers Act — enacted before some legislators were even born — provides hope that political parties, even today, can come together for the benefit of the greater good. Its age is not an indication of irrelevance, but instead a standing testament to the benefits of proper regulatory reform.
Ian Jefferies is president and CEO of the Association of American Railroads.