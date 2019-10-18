Everyone in the state of South Carolina remembers their first fair experience, witnessing the pure bliss of children running back and forth as their excitement radiates from every aspect of their being.
The shouting of "Hurry, hurry! Step right up!" from nearby vendors are drowned out by screams of patrons experiencing the adrenaline rush of rides across the fairgrounds. Your eyes are wide open as you try to take in everything at once.
The moment I stepped through the gates on Oct. 12, I familiarized myself with all of the above. Being my first time at the South Carolina State Fair in Columbia, I was left breathless by the scenery. All of my senses were overwhelmed.
While waiting in line for The Skateboard ride with several friends, I noticed the emotion in the air shift from euphoria to panic-stricken when I heard what sounded like three loud gunshots go off. The people around me began sprinting at full speed with the sensation of terror overcoming them. I knew it was a shooting, and that we had to find cover.
Grabbing two of my friends by the hand, I led them to an area where there were several parked semi-trucks. We took cover between the tires while watching other innocent fair-goers do the same. After misdialing so many times due to shaky hands and even shakier hearts, we were able to call the friends we had become separated from and family members we wished to say goodbye to.
Soon after, a fair staff member told us to come out from under the truck. Thinking he had come to our aid since no one in our group is over the age of 19, nor are we well versed in emergencies, I asked him for any information he could offer and where we could find safety.
He responded by saying he didn't know, didn't care and that we were all to leave the area immediately since it was a "safety hazard." I couldn't help but laugh at the irony and insincerity another soul dared to show me during a time when I was merely seeking guidance. Raging, the group and I headed for the gate.
After walking no more than 20 yards, the faint sound of what sounded like another round of gunshots was accompanied by screaming masses surrounding us. Shortly after, the gate was locked by police officers and fair staff members who refused to answer any of my questions. I then met with a sheriff's deputy who informed us that there was a teenage male shooting victim in the parking lot, but that much was still unknown. I thanked him and we were finally allowed to seek safety in my car. During our time in the parking lot, I reflected on the events that unfolded.
While waiting in line for entry into the fairgrounds, I noticed how lax security was. During our 20 minutes in line, I saw handicapped patrons unable to pass through the metal detectors being waved through without their bags being checked. I saw diaper bags and purses, my own included, allowed in without a hint of concern or inspection from any official.
In the parking lot, I searched online for information about what had happened. I was met with a headline that read, "Untrue Gunshot Reports at SC State Fair Were Groups Running, Officials Say." Initially, I was disappointed in myself for reacting as severely as I did over an apparent false alarm. However, that changed when I became increasingly aware of similar stories from others.
Since this event, the lack of validation I have received is unacceptable. Those with whom I experienced this know what they witnessed. For the children who were trampled, the parents who held onto their infants for dear life, the adolescents who frantically called their loved ones and all the souls who were left scarred all deserve to know that someone is fighting to make sure this never happens again.
Riley Davis is a student Coastal Carolina University.