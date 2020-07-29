Commentary: Expanding apprenticeships makes SC. stronger

South Carolina excels at creating and expanding registered apprenticeship programs, but even more importantly, these apprenticeships are hands down one of the most productive workforce development tools for our state.
Working with employers across South Carolina, Apprenticeship Carolina, a division of the S.C. Technical College System, helps organizations develop, maintain and maximize the use of registered youth, adult and pre-apprenticeship programs. These programs create and strengthen career pathways that enrich and ultimately build South Carolina’s existing and future workforce.
For the past decade, South Carolina has been held as a national model for growth in registered apprenticeship programs. Currently, 1,065 companies across the state have a registered program. These organizations come from advanced manufacturing, tourism, utilities, health care, information technology and many other industries and range in size from small mom-and-pop shops to large multinational organizations.
This exceptional growth played a huge role in South Carolina winning two sizable federal grants, totaling nearly $11.5 million, from the U.S. Department of Labor. The grants, announced earlier this month, are designed to expand registered apprenticeship programs even more in South Carolina.
Apprenticeship Carolina was one of only 14 organizations to be awarded the department’s Youth Apprenticeship Readiness Grant. South Carolina’s $4.9 million award will be used to increase the number of youth apprentices over the next four years.
A $6.99 million grant will expand both youth and adult apprenticeships over the next three years.
Both grants began July 1 and provide organizations across the state an opportunity to offset training costs associated with setting up or expanding apprenticeship programs. In addition, several logistical and tracking applications will be developed to streamline the apprenticeship training process.
Companies can build a highly skilled workforce through on-the-job training combined with job-related education, allowing talented employees to realize their full potential.
Take, for instance, Codie Armel with For Life Medical Transport in Lexington. He became an emergency medical technician apprentice and participated in job-related EMT training as well as on-the-job mentoring. In less than two years, he completed his training, passed the exam and earned a promotion to supervisor.
Hannah King is another young apprentice in Greenville who at 21 has found a career in electrical construction. Hannah is a walking billboard for the benefits of an apprenticeship. Through the training program, she has more skills and knowledge than older individuals in that industry who did not have the benefit of apprenticeship.
These programs provide this competitive edge to the apprentice as well as the company. They provide standardized training and operational consistency that, in turn, ensure reliable workforce performance.
These programs also can lead to improved employee retention through an overall increase in morale and motivation. Apprenticeships have been credited with increased productivity and quality as workers apply skills and knowledge to their work. They provide bench strength for future leadership, helping to bridge the talent gap that many companies struggle with as their workforce ages.
Apprenticeships work exceptionally well for both business and industry and the citizens of our state. It is building a pipeline of talented, skilled individuals for our state’s existing and future workforce, and Apprenticeship Carolina is excited to put this nearly $11.5 million to work to make that pipeline even stronger and more robust for the great state of South Carolina.
Tim Hardee is president of the South Carolina Technical College System.