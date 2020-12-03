Commentary: EPA regulatory-process changes would benefit SC businesses

Accountability and transparency are important foundational principles of our nation’s government.
This becomes even more so now as we navigate complex political and societal challenges.
So when government officials actually propose steps that will make our nation’s bureaucracy both more accountable and more transparent, those efforts should be applauded.
In Washington, Environmental Protection Agency administrator Andrew Wheeler is close to finalizing needed changes to the agency’s approach to evaluating the benefits and costs of its regulations as part of a longstanding, bipartisan effort to improve our nation’s complex regulatory framework.
Going back to the Ronald Reagan administration, both sides of the aisle have struggled to address how we can weigh the costs and benefits of regulation with more objectivity, consistency and transparency.
To date, the EPA efforts to implement a clear, consistent, systematic approach to estimating the benefits and costs of its regulations have not been successful.
Why does that matter? Because EPA regulations account for nearly 70% of the costs of all significant federal regulations.
In South Carolina, I, along with my colleagues in the House and other policymakers, regularly think about how to balance the need for economic development with protecting and preserving the environment that we all love, particularly in high-growth areas such as the Lowcountry.
EPA regulations help establish and protect that balance.
If those regulations are not consistently administered and evaluated in accordance with best practices, we all feel the growing pains.
The resulting potential negative consequences take the form of foregone investments, jobs and opportunities and inflated costs with negligible environmental benefits.
Although we hope the benefits of most regulations do outweigh their costs, changes proposed by Wheeler will establish very specific guidelines and best practices for the EPA to follow, resulting in consistent benefits and costs analyses using the best available scientific information.
They also will codify how the agency presents its evaluations to the public, increasing transparency and accountability around the work.
In the absence of these objective procedures, evaluations from the EPA can depend largely on the political leanings of an administration.
As a result, what is supposed to be a straightforward, impartial analysis has become a political tool that can delay important investments in communities that need them most.
Now is the time to welcome a good-governance proposal like this one.
Understanding the full impacts of EPA regulations will allow industries here in South Carolina such as manufacturing, forestry, electric utilities and transportation — and those looking to set up shop here — to more effectively develop long-term financial strategies and investments and give a confidence boost that is much-needed in the current environment.
If we are looking for a bipartisan measure to help restart our economy and build common ground between government and business and industry, this is a good place to start.
State Rep. Sylleste Davis represents House District 100, which includes Berkeley County.