Commentary: EMS Week highlights work done by nation's first responders

EMS Week has been celebrated since 1974, when President Gerald Ford initiated this week of praise for the men and women who do this job 24/7, 365 days a year.
The theme of 2020 EMS Week, May 17-23, is “Ready Today. Prepare for Tomorrow.” When I first read the slogan, created months before the event, I don’t think any of us could have predicted what our world would look like today.
And, at the same time, I couldn’t be more proud.
Charleston County EMS is an award-winning, professionally driven organization that insures that patient care is always primary. They do this through education, training and caring. I was proud to be their chief when they received the 2010 National EMS Award.
Following the devastating results of a pandemic and the deaths of 31 EMS personnel in the United States, I watch with amazement as people who are the true “tip of the spear” in this fight, fellow co-workers, neighbors, friends and family, continue to do the mission they have chosen.
In their pre-COVID days, they put up with some hopeless circumstances. They try to salvage a life affected by violence, disease or simply time. They put on masks, gloves and protective gear and simply walk into the battle ready to give hope to the very people they are helping. They do it knowing that in many cases, the fight will literally be to the death.
The battle can be with adults or children, or both. As a 45-year paramedic veteran, I speak for many when I tell you that having children on the stretcher, seriously ill or injured, is the worst of battles. We train and educate ourselves every day for that eventual call and hope we can rise to the level we need to be.
Not all battles are won, but we that doesn’t mean we don’t try 100% every day to insure that our patients receive the best of care and that everything that can be done is done.
We also should acknowledge all of the men and women who are first responders, whether it be EMS, firefighters or law enforcement officers.
These people, who face being exposed to unknown germs, will go home and go through the process of decontamination, switching from “Paramedic Mom” or “EMT Dad” to just “Mom" and "Dad.”
They do this day after day, week after week. They don’t do it for ribbons or medals. They don’t do it for fame, and the certainly don’t do it for the money.
And, now COVID-19 enters. It is a battle like no other.
When we watch television and see the EMS personnel putting on the various protective barriers in order to treat people, let’s not forget that they have been putting on this safety equipment for years. This is nothing new to EMS.
Even though COVID-19 certainly is challenging, that doesn’t mean that hepatitis A and B, H1N1, flu, streptococcus, HIV, meningitis, hantavirus or a host of others won’t invade our lives.
So, this week, if you happen to see an EMS crew or first responder, tap your heart with your hand and say, “thanks.” Even if they have never met you, they’ll know what you mean.
Happy EMS week to all of our crews and the first responders who help them get the mission done every day.
Don Lundy is a 45-year paramedic veteran and the retired EMS Chief for Charleston County.