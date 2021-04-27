Commentary: Election represents clear opportunity for Sullivan's Island

Tuesday’s election on Sullivan’s Island represents a clear opportunity regarding the leadership of our treasured community. In simplest terms, your vote will determine not only how our community is managed, but also its long-term outcome for our future.
The accreted-land issue has been discussed for 30 years, litigated for 10 years and is in the process of being managed. Yes, managed. This is a process that will be overseen by arborists and DHEC’s Office of Ocean and Coastal Resource Management and closely reviewed by all involved. There is no clear-cutting.
Like the school issue, it was discussed, debated, litigated and resolved. Now it will be managed by experts in a well-discussed and litigated framework.
Whether you like or fear the outcome, the facts are the facts. Continued debate of a settled issue will only create huge opportunity costs for critical issues facing this island.
Our current leadership’s modus operandi has been to avoid making important decisions, letting time go by and creating greater cost and expense to address them. This is exhibited with the incredible sums we are spending on our sewer system and firehouse.
• Fiscal management. We have bonded more money in the past three years than we had since our community was incorporated. Why? Because we’ve managed our fiscal resources poorly. We are spending all of this money now when we should have had a plan and been investing in maintenance steadily each budget cycle. Now we are managing by “have to” as opposed to a long-term plan.
• Leadership. We have many issues that need to be addressed including infrastructure, resilience, traffic and long-term planning. These issues will not be addressed if we keep looking backward. The two greatest issues we have are related to climate change and regional growth — we are behind on these two issues and we need to address them now with urgency and competency, which requires vision and leadership.
• Vision. There is an historic opportunity to tap into our federal government’s coffers for infrastructure projects. We need to spend our time and talent focused on this now. There is one shot, and it is now, and we need to take advantage of it with focus and urgency. I will personally lead this charge with our staff to optimize these opportunities. They include projects related to resilience, including burying power lines.
• Traffic. Let me be clear: Paid parking is not on the table, but traffic is only going to get worse unless we coordinate with Mount Pleasant to provide better traffic direction on and off island during summer months ... especially with the new stoplights Mount Pleasant has added. Both micro and macro actions need to be implemented to reduce traffic congestion. We need to work with Isle of Palms, Mount Pleasant, Charleston County and the Council of Governments to find solutions.
• Safety. We need a better plan, along with traffic, for helping those needing aid to get what they need in a timely manner. Our current plan will not work adequately, and no one wants to learn about this the hard way.
• Community. We need to activate and improve our public spaces. Some of them have been terribly undermaintained and hence underutilized. We also need to leverage the incredible talent living on this island who want to engage for the greater good.
I am about leadership, vision, planning and execution. I believe I represent a clear and different opportunity than the present leadership provides. If you want to look into and embrace the future ... if you want a leader who looks at our problems as opportunities ... if you want a collaborator not afraid to make tough decisions ... then vote for me on Tuesday.
Chauncey Clark is a member of Sullivan's Island Town Council and a candidate for mayor.