In this Aug. 16, 1969, file photo, Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin waves from a convertible during a parade in Houston. Aldrin had a long list of accomplishments by the time NASA chose him for the third astronaut group in 1963: third in his class at West Point, fighter pilot in Korea, Air Force officer, a doctorate in astronautics. He was dubbed Dr. Rendezvous for his expertise in orbital dockings. (Fred Bunch/Houston Chronicle via AP)