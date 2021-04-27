Commentary: Echoes of past in Graham and McMaster rhetoric against For the People Act

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham and Gov. Henry McMaster recently condemned the “For the People Act,” which would repair the U.S. Supreme Court’s gutting of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 and would enhance every citizen’s right to vote. Beyond their usual GOP rhetoric and inaccurate depiction of the For the People Act, their words were familiar to me.
The governor, the senator and I lived through the mid-20th century civil rights era. White politicians and businesses fought for segregation, our Legislature formed a commission to combat school desegregation, and our state made it hard for black citizens to register and vote.
Those registering had to prove their literacy. For white folk, that meant reading from the newspaper. For black folk, it meant reading from the state constitution. The then-Democratic Party — the political ancestor of today’s GOP — declared it was a private club and barred black voters from joining and voting in primaries that were essentially general elections.
I was a child in those days, but I remember the political rhetoric. No one said, “I’m a racist.” Racists never say that they’re racists. They said that they were "protecting our way of life" and "looking out for my neighbors."
They never said that they were suppressing black votes. They said that we needed “informed voters,” that they had to combat “voter fraud” and “vote buying” and that they had to “protect” the ballot box.
When Sen. Graham tells people to be “scared” of the For The People Act, calls it a “power grab” and says that we need “robust voting integrity at the ballot box,” I hear the voices of his political ancestors, who wrapped their bigotry in more palatable rhetoric.
I’m not calling the senator a racist, but racists in the 1950s and 1960s said similar things. I simply urge him to compare his words to those of old Jim Crow politicians. If he finds no problem with his similar words today, then if the Jim Crow “beak” fits, wear it.
Gov. McMaster expressed his fear that the For the People Act would “threaten the constitutional sovereignty of South Carolina.” I hope and pray that he’s right about that, because the S.C. Constitution of 1895 disenfranchised black voters and codified segregation.
Progress for black South Carolinians has never come through state action. The enslaved were emancipated by federal intervention. Equal rights and equal protection under the law during Reconstruction were enforced by federal troops. The Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965 were enacted at the federal level.
The debate over federal power versus states’ rights is almost as old as the republic. We fought a war about that, South Carolina lost, and the federal government can enact laws that impact the states. I’m glad that it can, because when some South Carolina politicians say “trust me,” I check for knife wounds.
It’s no coincidence that GOP legislatures across the nation are suddenly worked up about “election integrity” after a general election that Donald Trump’s Federal Election Commission called one of the fairest elections ever. Americans voted in record numbers and gave the White House and both houses of Congress to the Democrats.
Perhaps Sen. Graham and Gov. McMaster should spend their time not engaging in recycled Jim Crow rhetoric to stoke the fears of their base and to salve Donald Trump’s ego.
Perhaps they should work instead on a real GOP agenda with policies that benefit all people. Perhaps they should seek bipartisan points of agreement instead of pandering to voters who are driven by abrasive and divisive rhetoric.
I hope that they will, because a viable two-party system is good for our state and nation. It’s a better strategy than embracing voter suppression as the only way to win because you have nothing else to offer voters beyond “Hail Trump.” That’s pathetic and sad for what once was the “Grand Old Party.”
The Rev. Joseph A. Darby is pastor of Nichols Chapel AME Church and first vice president of the Charleston Branch NAACP.