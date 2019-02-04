“You want to make it easier for people to park, not harder” – Keith Benjamin, director of the Charleston Department of Traffic and Transportation (Feb. 2 Post and Courier)
Car parking is a hot-button issue around the world and has been one in Charleston for decades. We all know that housing on the peninsula is too expensive and thus many employees -- some who live within sight just across the Ashley River -- have to drive in and park (and there are no realistic transportation alternatives for most commuters right now). Also, as a major tourist destination, we scare off tourists with stories of horrid traffic and lack of parking. What is the solution?
Almost 20 years ago the city invited Charleston Moves to take part in an all-day traffic workshop. Because I was teaching at The Citadel all day, I could only come in for the last hour to hear the conclusions. Some of the recommendations were interesting and appropriate. Unfortunately, most were not. I was amazed that the conclusions (build more garages, I recall, was the most popular) did not include any mention of trying to reduce the number of cars in the first place, which is vital in solving the parking problem.
I wrote Mayor Joe Riley a note explaining my frustration, and in a day or two I received a call from the consultant. He said the mayor wanted him to hear my input. We met and the consultant listened politely, but the final report made no mention of, for example, how better facilities for pedestrians, transit and bicycles would reduce the need for parking on the peninsula.
That same year Charleston Moves invited Donald Shoup from UCLA to lead a symposium. Shoup had just written a book called "The High Cost of Free Parking." His talk was inspiring and insightful. Basically, he offered three points, none of which were in the Charleston workshop consultant’s report:
1. Remove zoning requirements for off-street parking.
2. Charge fair market price for curb parking.
3. Use revenue from curb parking to pay for public improvements in the neighborhoods that generate it.
These are sensible, market-driven solutions that have worked in other cities. There are numerous other potential policies. For example, congestion pricing, as used in London and several other European cities, would be an appropriate policy for Charleston. Such a policy charges car-driving visitors a fee to enter a jurisdiction. Last year Manhattan tried to implement a version of congestion pricing but Albany nixed it (and I suspect Columbia would not be happy with one for Charleston).
The majority of the 7 million tourists who come to Charleston arrive by car. Why not charge them and exempt city and county residents? Being a peninsula with limited street access, Charleston would be a perfect candidate. Yes, some in the tourism sector would likely complain that such a policy would make us less competitive than, say, Savannah. Most economists would argue the opposite, citing the positive economic, social and environmental benefits we would receive.
So now the city has yet another study on parking. Judging from the opening quote I am not optimistic. Easy free parking in fact is the last thing any world-class city should want. Think about the cities around the world that people want to visit: Paris, Venice, New York. These are places not known for free, abundant parking and few visitors would elect to rent a car to get around. But for some reason Charleston, which would be included on this list, thinks that free parking is still desirable. Having single-occupant cars coming to our city should not be the default preference of the city. It should be the last option. We need a city where visitors and residents find it more convenient to get around by means other than a car.
Cities around the world are finding new ways of transportation that would reduce the need for more car parking. Indeed, I recently suggested to Mayor John Tecklenburg that the next time a delegation from the city visits Holland for ideas on flood control that they take along folks to get some ideas about urban transportation. I would urge the city to examine these ideas and seize the opportunity to make Charleston more livable for residents and a sustainable, world-class city.
Donald L. Sparks, Ph.D., was the co-founder of Charleston Moves and vice president of the League of American Bicyclists in Washington, D.C.