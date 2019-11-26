Few events connect to the past like horse racing, and the Lowcountry should be thankful that The Post and Courier has committed to reviving the former Charleston Cup at Stono Ferry.
Now called the Steeplechase of Charleston, the event was recently promoted in a series of articles that appropriately noted that “South Carolina set the standard for American horse racing” a century before the first bugle call at Kentucky’s Churchill Downs. The first jockey club, in what is now the United States, was formed in colonial Charleston when George Washington was still a toddler.
A new title cup (race) named for rice planter and famed Revolutionary War hero Col. William Alston debuted this year, and the executive director of the Carolina Cup Racing Association declared, “you’ll be looking at history in the making.” But we should always remember that history is complicated, and wealthy race horse owners like William Alston not only owned thoroughbreds, but the human jockeys that raced them as well.
Slavery permeated every part of life before the Civil War and the leisurely activity of horse racing was no exception. At the time of his death in 1839, William Alston was one of the wealthiest rice planters in South Carolina, owning 695 enslaved people. A year before his death, he purchased a house on The Battery and transferred ownership to his son, Charles Alston.
Today, that same house, 21 East Battery, is the Edmondston-Alston House; the first two floors are a house museum containing, among the important family-owned collection, images of the colorful racing silks worn by enslaved jockeys at Charleston’s Washington Race Course. The Charleston Museum collection contains the bright green and red racing silks and buckskin breeches worn by enslaved Alston jockeys.
Pedigreed racing horses were valuable investments but, in order to be successful, owners depended on the knowledge and expertise of enslaved grooms and jockeys. Arthur Middleton, signer of the Declaration of Independence, imported English horses that were under the care of his enslaved groom Isaac. According to 18th century newspaper advertisements, Arthur’s famous horses, Babraham and Lofty, stood at stud at Middleton Place for 25 pounds (paid to Arthur) and a dollar for the enslaved groom.
For too many years, history has forgotten the enslaved West Africans and their role in the building and shaping of America. Remembering their struggle and survival is not relearning a different history from the old text books, but rather adding to and enriching the stories of our American ancestors. History belongs to everyone just like the air we breathe, and the better we understand it, the better equipped we are to navigate through the discordant days we live in now.
Tracey Todd is president and CEO of Middleton Place Foundation.