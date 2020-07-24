Commentary: Drill down on the real issues that impact the Lowcountry

At a time when much of the country is divided, there is one unifying theme in our Lowcountry: We love and protect our coast.
It is the heartbeat of our region, our collective waterborne DNA, and our living pulse that defines our past, present and future. We breathe in salt air and take in the beautiful views as we fish, crab and shrimp off our boats and docks, just as our ancestors did. Visitors travel here for the coast-driven quality of life, and our economy depends on this tourism.
The coast makes us who we are.
Which is why it has been rather perplexing that for weeks now, the 1st Congressional District race has been largely focused on the topic of offshore drilling. Both leaders running for the position, U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham and S.C. Rep. Nancy Mace, have stated publicly on numerous occasions that they are against offshore drilling. This is positive. We do not want offshore drilling here.
Not only is offshore drilling a nonstarter for most of us who live here, you might be more surprised to hear that it is also a nonstarter for the oil industry.
As executives in the energy industry for a combined 50 years, we can attest that there is virtually no offshore oil below our pristine waters. We may as well ban offshore cattle ranching or offshore tree farming.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration estimates the amount of oil reserves off the Atlantic Outer Continental Shelf equals six days’ worth of U.S. consumption. That’s right, six whole days of oil off our South Carolina coast. Not per month, or per year. Six days total.
Correspondingly, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management verified the “considerable uncertainty concerning the resource potential” in its latest report on undiscovered technically recoverable oil resources.
There is no upshot to the industry to obtain this insignificant trace of oil. To extract those few days of resources, the industry would have to invest billions of dollars of capital. There would not even be a significant increase in the number of new jobs.
If we allow seismic testing, they will find lots of oil and the industry will be motivated to invest and destroy our coast, you say. No. These searches have been going on since 1953 and yielded next to nothing along the entire U.S. Atlantic Coast, let alone the particularly poor geology off South Carolina’s shores. Our geology is not ideal for oil and gas, and the chance of magically finding new reserves that the industry has somehow overlooked for the past 75 years is implausible.
Even if we were allowed to drill, which again we do not support, the U.S. oil and gas industry is unwilling to develop the infrastructure to move the minuscule amounts of oil and gas to market. We know this, and the Department of Energy knows this.
These combined geologic and economic factors make a clear and compelling nonstart for offshore drilling.
This topic does stir the emotional pot, and that is why it is likely used regularly by politicians on both sides. The troublesome thing is that this topic is filling valuable space in the campaign and consequently leaving little room for the real issues that do need our undivided attention.
Let’s redirect our energies toward the substantive issues our region faces: Education, race relations, infrastructure, health care and housing attainability are but a few. We deserve and desire vigorous debate about those things that impact our lives.
Let us collectively move on from the nonissue offshore drilling topic and, instead, drill into the topics that matter to us in the Lowcountry.
Doug Haugh grew up in Charleston and holds a chemical engineering degree from Clemson. Laura Varn has served in various business and civic leadership positions. Both work in the oil and gas industry and live in Charleston.