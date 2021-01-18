Commentary: Dr. King's greatest legacy and truth rested in giving God the glory

There have been great souls throughout history who had the power and gift of touching everyone with the enormity of their light. They are recognizable by the simple fact that they do not leave you unchanged. For me, there is no greater example than Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
One might think that my connection to Dr. King pales in comparison to others who have first-hand memories of him, or who feel personally connected to his platform of social justice. I can testify, however, that I am intimately connected to Dr. King, his words and his legacy.
When I hear his voice, every cell in my body responds. It is as if I have entered holy and sacred space. The force of truth that came from him was both from him and beyond him. His life was anointed to deliver truth that has reverberated for decades and will reverberate for centuries.
Dr. King was fueled by a fire that consumed him. This fire gave him courage. This fire gave him conviction. And this very fire alerted him to the fact that his life was in danger because he knew he was a truth speaker.
And yet in all the commemorations of Dr. King’s life, in all the speeches, in all the events, it is easy to overlook the fire that moved through his life. The core identity of Dr. King as a minister and man of God is often co-opted in the face of social justice. We forget that Dr. King’s social justice was rooted in his spiritual conviction, not the other way around.
This is where we have monumentally and tragically failed. We think that we can fight to change the wrongs and ills of society without acknowledging that we are dealing not only with with flesh and blood, but also with souls, and many times broken souls. The healing that we seek, both personally and communally, runs much deeper than initiatives, policies and programs to address societal wrongs. Until we acknowledge that every soul matters and everyone’s suffering matters, that we are all responsible to live just lives that do not harm our neighbor, our efforts always will be lukewarm. When we acknowledge this, we honor Dr. King's memory.
Many believe that Dr. King’s legacy has been misappropriated by those who speak to forgiveness without accountability. They believe that Dr. King’s legacy has been distorted by those who seek to profit from his platform for their own agendas. The truth is that we dishonor his legacy if we fail to acknowledge that he was a man of God first and that his love for all of humanity was birthed not through his intellect but through his soul.
My grandmother, Virginia Manos, gave Dr. King a bottle of Coke when he passed her grocery store at Morris and St. Philip streets during a march in Charleston.
And my father, Peter, was personally visited and threatened by the Charleston Ku Klux Klan when it became public that he offered support to a local black pastor.
Archbishop Iakovos, the Greek Orthodox Primate of North and South America, who marched side by side with Dr. King, frequented my parish in New Jersey when I was a child.
None of this gives me any greater connection to Dr. King or his cause than anyone else. However, I do adore him. And I will forever be in awe as witness to the glory he strove to give God in his every breath, word and action. This was his truth and his greatest legacy.
Jackie Morfesis of Charleston is an author, advocate, poet and former Rotary International Ambassadorial Scholar to Greece.