I’m hardly the first to think that North Charleston deserves a good nickname. Ellen Schmedinghoff and her friends were on the case long before me.
Last week, I suggested some possible nicknames for South Carolina’s third-largest city, and more importantly asked readers for theirs. Lots of you had lots of good ideas — some fond nicknames, others not so much.
Schmedinghoff, who has lived in the Charleston area 12 years and Park Circle 2 1/2 years, started a campaign with her friends last fall to call the city ‘’NoCha.’’
She and her pals — and I heard from many of them — pushed the clever nickname and slogan ‘’Dontcha Wanna NoCha’’ on T-shirts designed by Brelyn Holmes LeCheminant and an Instagram account ‘’@wanna_nocha.’’
"I love it here and with the rest of my neighbors hope to see the violence curbed," Schmedinghoff, who works for Blue Ion, a digital branding agency on King Street, told me.
The epidemic of shootings, which has become synonymous with North Charleston, was a frequent theme in the responses to the column. The bad guys are killing not only their fellow residents but the city’s brand as well.
More than one reader suggested "The Murder Capital of South Carolina.’’ ‘‘Chicago South,’’ wrote one; "Little Detroit," said another. "Boom Boom Town," said one. "The Big Uneasy," suggested Michael Beacham.
Many, however, have a warmer view of the place.
Julia Towe, on Twitter, pitched "The History-makers: From plantations to Boeing, history seems to be made and embraced in North Charleston.’’
History buff Jerry Stafford of Hanahan had much the same idea. It should be "Plantation City," and he ticked off almost a dozen plantations — including Camp and Elms plantations — that once thrived in what is now North Charleston.
"Too bad we could not include Magnolia Plantation and Dayton Hall, which are both closer to North Charleston than Charleston, but on the wrong side of the river to have any claim to fame."
North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey is no doubt working on it, Jerry.
And on and on they went. "Charlie North," offered Dena Peery. "Soon to be Elliottaville," wrote Marc Hehn. "FunkyTown," said Lynn Morris, who remembers the smells of the paper mill and the pluff mud growing up near Park Circle. Or simply "North Charleston, My Home Town," wrote George Nix.
Not all readers were so enthusiastic about the column. Fred Kemmerlin has a nickname not for North Charleston but for me: "Jerk," he wrote. As far as four-letter names I’ve been called in all these years of column writing, it was pretty mild.
Long live NoCha!
Steve Bailey writes regularly for the Commentary page. He can be reached at sjbailey1060@yahoo.com. Follow @sjbailey1060 on Twitter.