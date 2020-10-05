Commentary: Don't turn a blind eye to our season of global turmoil

It’s been said that blind eyes turned are the cruelest eyes of all. And in this unprecedented season of upheaval, turmoil, unrest and a global health crisis, these words ring true at an equally unprecedented level. Blind eyes. The one thing that I sincerely hope of which I am never guilty.

There are a million reasons why we turn a blind eye. We turn a blind eye because it’s just too inconvenient or uncomfortable to care. Because, in fact, it is even dangerous to care. Caring and speaking truth to what we have seen may put our very lives in jeopardy. Also, speaking up for the vulnerable and victimized — all the vulnerable and victimized — may isolate and distance us from the communities we identify with and create further self-isolation.

We all have identities. Every single one of us. We identify based on our backgrounds. Our race. Our ethnicity. We identify based on our sexual orientation. We identify based on our political views, our allegiances. We identify in terms of our vocation. And we collectively identify in terms of who we support and rally behind.

And as wonderful and meaningful and important as every single identity is, I would hope that our deepest identity would be as a member of a common humanity. If we identified as a member of a common humanity, then in any given moment, our neighbor, regardless of how they identified, would truly be our neighbor. And their life, their pain, their suffering, would absolutely matter to us.

Not only the world, but cities, towns, communities and households are getting tired. Weary. Exhausted. Exhausted by the nonstop barrage of calamity in the news. Images of unrest, violence, hatred and all manner of crimes against innocents. Tired of seeing life being treated as if it has no value. And I am speaking across all boundaries and across all identities.

It’s long past time to stop turning blind eyes to the injustices around us, whether they be embedded into our systems, institutions or our hearts. It’s time to stop turning blind eyes to our neighbors’ businesses and homes being attacked, looted and burned just because it is simply too inconvenient to care, or worse, because it does not fit our narrative of who deserves care, protection and safety.

We are tired of the polarization, the division, the divisiveness. We all deserve a seat at the table. No one wants to be talked at — they want to be talked to. And that doesn’t happen when we have a culture of turning blind eyes. Everyone wants to be seen. Everyone wants to be heard. And most importantly, in the very moment of someone’s pain and tragedy, they want to be witnessed to.

In this most unusual season, we can all conjecture what lies on the other side. Will this ground-shaking and ground-breaking time bring the seeds of new ideas, new ways of being? Or will we collectively just layer pain upon pain, burying us deeper into a quagmire, morass and swamp of distress and despondency? The choice is ours. In fact, the choice always has been ours.

Let’s stop turning blind eyes. Let’s be brave enough to not just see the struggles that fall upon our lives but to become involved so that when we do come out on the other side of what feels like a hurricane that has swept the nation, we can take a deep breath and know that out of the ashes, the seeds that we planted have a chance to grow.

Jackie Morfesis of Charleston is an author, advocate, poet and former Rotary International Ambassadorial Scholar to Greece. She has a special interest in and devotion to prison reentry and reform.