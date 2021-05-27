Commentary: Don't make Graziano the scapegoat in Sutherland death

Local activists have been calling for justice and the release of more information since January regarding the tragic death of Jamal Sutherland at the Al Cannon Detention Center, but only recently have notable elected officials decided to weigh in.
The emphasis is on "weigh."
These heavy-handed attempts to control the narrative have garnered the attention of both local and national media as highly visible figures have attempted to narrow an issue as broad as the chasm of disparity that created the conditions that ultimately ended Mr. Sutherland’s life.
North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey, U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace and an assortment of GOP operatives have made a concerted effort to heap the blame for Mr. Sutherland’s death on newly elected Sheriff Kristin Graziano, leading to a singular, erroneous demand to "fire Graziano." This attempt to politicize the senseless death of a man who was in clear need of medical attention while in the grips of an acute mental health crisis is stomach-churning.
The oversimplification of a complex systemic problem not only awards Sheriff Graziano’s detractors a prime political opportunity to recapture a seat lost in the last election, it also causes significant harm by shifting the public’s focus away from the system and its many failures. It is difficult to enumerate the many times Mr. Sutherland was denied appropriate resources once he was taken from Palmetto Lowcountry Behavioral Health by North Charleston police to the Charleston County jail. Being removed from a health care facility while in distress and placed in the custody of law enforcement speaks to the inadequacy of care he received.
Mr. Sutherland’s fate was all but sealed once he was placed in handcuffs. The statistics and our own local media’s reporting bear that out.
In September 2019, The Post and Courier published a story that revealed at least 153 people had died while in custody at local South Carolina jails over the previous 10 years. One case that stands out in the reporting from Angie Jackson is that of Brianna Beland. Ms. Beland, like Mr. Sutherland, was 31 years old, though their struggles were different. Battling addiction, Ms. Beland succumbed to opioid withdrawal in 2017 while in custody at the Al Cannon Detention Center.
Ms. Beland, like Mr. Sutherland, deserved better. They deserved compassionate medical care.
Attempting to scapegoat one elected official, who also deserves her fair share of accountability, is craven and irresponsible. We must resist the urge to seek out convenient, partisan answers to a problem whose resolution cannot and will not be found at the ballot box come election time.
Mika Gadsden is a local organizer and podcast host.