Commentary: Don't let Santee Cooper stand in the way of jobs

We are two members of a larger bipartisan group of legislators that asked the South Carolina Supreme Court to take a case that will decide the fate of 600 high-paying jobs and a nearly $1 billion annual impact on the Lowcountry’s economy.
We undertook this rare step to save jobs because the pandemic has crippled our once-thriving economy, with half a million people recently filing unemployment claims.
This billion-dollar annual loss is happening for one reason: Santee Cooper, a state agency that is required by state law to promote job creation, is doing everything in its power to do the opposite — run a major industry out of the state.
The core issue is whether the city of Goose Creek has the right to establish a municipal electric utility as 21 other cities have already done under South Carolina law. This utility would provide power from the open market to the Mount Holly aluminum plant and other new customers on land that will be annexed into the city, thereby saving the plant from closing and attracting new businesses to the city.
Last December, Goose Creek voters approved the plan by a 2-to-1 margin because they understood that it would substantially increase tax revenue to the city from the Mount Holly plant continuing to operate and grow (the plant has promised to rehire 300 employees that it was forced to lay off due to Santee Cooper’s high power price) as well as those new businesses. Goose Creek Mayor Greg Habib calls it “a game-changer” for the city.
Despite the clear legal right of the city to provide power, Santee Cooper is blocking the effort. This is the same Santee Cooper that was SCANA’s partner in the scandalous $9 billion nuclear debacle. It now claims it has the exclusive right to provide power to Mount Holly and refuses to budge, which will cost the state billions of dollars more.
The city filed a lawsuit against Santee Cooper and is asking the high court to decide this issue because of the need for a speedy decision — the plant will close permanently at the end of the year unless it is allowed to buy power from the city — and the important statewide policy at issue. The stakes are so high that legislators on both sides of the aisle felt a moral imperative to urge the Supreme Court to hear the case.
Leaders in South Carolina are constantly on the hunt for companies that will locate in our state. In this instance, the company looking to create hundreds of high-paying jobs is already here. It merely wants to be set free from the punishingly high power rates imposed on it by a state agency that is more interested in self-preservation than the well-being of fellow South Carolinians.
We think enough is enough from Santee Cooper. We hope that our state’s Supreme Court feels the same way.
Republican Sen. Paul Campbell represents Senate District 44 (parts of Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties) and Democratic Rep. Todd Rutherford represents House District 74 (Richland County).