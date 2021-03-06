Commentary: Don Holt Bridge replacement deserves a heavy dose of public scrutiny

The S.C. Department of Transportation plans to replace the Don Holt Bridge on I-526 with a much higher span — its clearance for ships would be as great as that of the towering Ravenel Bridge.

The high-profile project should be the subject of a wide-ranging review by the community if only because of its long-term land-use implications upstream along the Cooper River. It’s time to put the bridge proposal on the public’s agenda.

The Transportation Department wants to replace the Holt Bridge with a span that will allow ultra-large post-Panamax container vessels to access existing port facilities north of the bridge. The constraints imposed on shipping by the existing span have put limits on port development in that portion of the Cooper River.

Jim Newsome, executive director of the State Ports Authority, enthusiastically supports the project.

“The current Don Holt Bridge, at 160 feet of clearance height, is a significant constraint to the navigation of large container ships and the use of the North Charleston Terminal today,” he tells me, noting that only a fraction of the ships served by the SPA can reach port facilities north of the bridge. “That number will dwindle further as ship systems get upsized, which happens every year. Obviously, replacement of that bridge ... would allow more normal utilization of North Charleston in its current configuration plus consideration of modernization of the terminal to increase the capacity,” he wrote in an email response to my query.

For example, he cited an old grain elevator that could be removed to provide the SPA space for another full-service berth.

The ship clearance for the Ravenel Bridge is 186 feet.

Leland Colvin, the state’s chief highway engineer, said the DOT is consulting with the Ports Authority on the project. It is part of widening I-526 to eight lanes between North Charleston and Mount Pleasant.

Newsome acknowledged the need for “other stakeholders such as the city of North Charleston” to get involved in the bridge replacement process.

Sign up for our opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

North Charleston City Councilman Ron Brinson, a former director of the Port of New Orleans, said a new bridge would provide for traffic improvements ensuring greater safety. Opening the waterfront for expanded use would provide the SPA with room for growth over the next 50 years, he said.

Nevertheless, the overall project requires close examination for its potential effects on adjacent neighborhoods and the environment, he said. Brinson is particularly concerned about the heightened gradient of the I-526 approach to the new bridge as it cuts through the city’s residential areas.

Local conservation leader Dana Beach insists that the overall I-526 widening project will only encourage more far-flung development and exacerbate sprawl. The money spent on such a huge infrastructure project, including the bridge, would be better applied to meet the flooding crisis facing portions of peninsula Charleston, he said.

Public hearings have been held on portions of the road-widening plan, but so far there’s been little discussion on the bridge replacement proposal. Colvin said the project is still in the early planning and design stages, and that the Transportation Department will seek the public’s involvement beginning in the summer.

The new bridge will provide for port development upstream, which can be expected to require additional public expense. The high cost of port improvements is evident in the $550 million bond issue recently approved by the state Senate primarily to pay for rail improvements for the new Hugh K. Leatherman Terminal located at the former Navy base, south of the Holt bridge.

The question needs to be asked: Does North Charleston support additional development by the Ports Authority elsewhere along its waterfront for the foreseeable future?

The Transportation Department says the existing highway reached capacity in 2017, and that the existing bridge can’t be retrofitted to accommodate additional lanes. The widening project will include a new bridge over the Wando River, but the height of that bridge will not be increased, Colvin said.

The Holt replacement will be built to last 75-100 years. A bridge this big deserves a level of public scrutiny equal to its importance.

Charles Rowe is the former editorial page editor for The Post and Courier.