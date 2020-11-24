Commentary: Doctors and patients must continue fight for transparency

Even before the coronavirus hit, the rising cost of health care was the top concern among Americans. And it’s getting worse.
In 2020, the average premium for a family health plan was $21,342 — 4% higher than last year, according to the Kaiser Health Foundation, and 55% higher than a decade ago.
These premiums have increased at more than twice the rate of wages or inflation.
While employers and workers share the cost of health coverage, the money that employers pay toward premiums on their employees’ behalf could go to higher wages or more jobs.
Meanwhile, deductibles have gone up, too.
Today more than 1 in 3 families with high-deductible health plans must meet a $5,000 annual deductible on top of the cost of their premiums. That’s too much.
These costs are decimating Americans’ savings, college and retirement accounts, causing many to forego needed health care, and driving others who do seek care into bankruptcy.
As doctors, we want to help patients, not hurt them physically or financially.
That’s why we’re fighting for a change that every consumer needs to get behind — complete price transparency in health care — and you should, too.
If patients could know the cost of care before having treatment, they could shop for the lowest-priced care the way they shop for clothes, or cars or groceries. Price competition would cause prices to fall. Lower costs would mean better access because care would be more affordable.
These are not red state or blue state issues. These are American issues.
The problem is not everyone likes the idea. Hospitals and insurance companies are working hard to defend the status quo because they profit from keeping patients and prices in the dark.
But there is hope. Over the past two years, our country has made great strides toward health care price transparency.
Last year, the Trump administration issued the Executive Order for Health Care Price Transparency. Shortly afterward, the Department of Health and Human Services codified the order with two rules.
The first rule issued in November 2019 would require hospitals to reveal their secret negotiated rates to the public by this January. The hospitals have challenged the rule in court.
We hope for a favorable verdict soon. The second rule, issued Oct. 29, requires insurance companies to reveal the secret rates they pay providers. We are making progress, but resistance is strong.
Here’s where we need the you to take a stand.
With the election over and Vice President Joe Biden preparing to be the 46th president of the United States, it is monumentally important that the work started by his predecessor continues.
We must not give up on our quest to know prices, to end the practice of surprise billing, to restore the doctor-patient relationship that has been lost to greedy middle players, or to let transparency turn our opaque health care system into a competitive market.
As doctors, we’re on our patients’ side. Please join us in the fight to know prices and hold health care executives and our lawmakers accountable.
Marni Jameson Carey is executive director of the Association of Independent Doctors. Also contributing to this op-ed were Drs. Jerome Aya-ay of York, Benjamin J. Levinson of Irmo, Morris Brown of Lake City, and Michael Green, Thomas P. Gross and Eva Jane Stewart Rawl, all of Columbia.