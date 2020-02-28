Commentary: DNR needs more autonomy to save coastal fisheries

Our local tidewaters once bursting with life — oysters, fish, shrimp and crabs — are being depleted, and the state Department of Natural Resources needs more authority to manage fisheries as problems arise.
I’m a retired merchant marine captain and lifelong conservationist living on James Island’s Fort Lamar Road facing Long Island and Folly Beach. The area has been open to shellfish harvesting for many years.
Thirty years ago, this area had a wealth of marine life. But now the oysters beds are completely denuded of live oysters and simply empty mud flats. There are no viable populations of oysters, fish, crabs or shrimp. So why is this area is still open for harvesting oysters?
Commercial shellfish harvesters who don’t have a lease or permit area simply harvest in any area open, clean it out and move on. No remediation is done. Recreational oyster pickers take whatever is left whether it is an open area or not.
We need to make changes now while there is a chance for the oyster beds to recover, and I have met with Department of Natural Resources managers to discuss the problem.
The major cause of shellfish depletion is the greatly increased population in the area and the popularity of oyster roasts across the region. Demand exceeds the supply of native wild oysters.
The best approach is a moratorium on oyster harvesting from Charleston Harbor to the Stono River. I don’t know how severe the problem is north of Charleston Harbor, but I’m aware that a moratorium would probably be politically unpopular. I have written to our state legislators with little response.
To save our marine resources, I propose:
• Shortening the oyster harvest season from Nov. 1 to March 31.
• Imposing limits on recreational shellfish harvesting. A quota of two bushels per person would be OK, but recreational harvesting should be limited to oyster grounds that are so designated. These grounds must be monitored by DNR and maintained for a sustainable harvest.
• Limiting commercial shellfish harvesting to mariculture permit areas where fishermen are required to have a lease or permit. That would mean they would be responsible for the health of the shellfish and the health of the permit area by reseeding it or farming it sustainably.
All other shellfish areas should be off limits and allowed to recover. Shellfish filter water and provide habitat for fish, crabs and other marine life.
Oysters are essential for the health of our marine ecosystem. If we continue to deplete our marine resources in the present manner, future generations will have nothing.
As for crabs, why is the season open all year? In the past during the winter, crabs buried themselves in the mud and were dormant. Now, with winter water temperatures in the high 50s, crabs may still be active, and the harvest of crabs continues throughout the year. At a minimum, this fishery needs to be closed for at least four months a year.
DNR officials want to make positive changes. But the way S.C. fishery laws are set up, changes must be made at the legislative level. And changes are slow or not at all.
Lawmakers should consider giving DNR more flexibility to manage fisheries without depending on the Legislature’s approval at every turn.
William Miles, a Charleston native, is a retired merchant marine captain and environmentalist. He has fished, shrimped and crabbed in the Lowcountry since he was a boy.