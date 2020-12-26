Commentary: Direct popular vote for US president would be a mistake

After every presidential election, and especially after contested ones, there is a call for direct election of the president. Part of the reason for this is that most Americans do not really understand the Electoral College or the way in which the states apportion votes based on the Electoral College. Calling for election by direct popular vote seems a natural reaction. But this would be a big mistake.
Why do we have the Electoral College? There are many reasons, but it was never designed to be an anti-democratic substitute for the vote of the people. That is simply not what the Founders intended. Alexander Hamilton is the only Founder who flirted with the idea of having the electors be independent voters who could ignore the popular vote. The records of the Federal Convention make it clear that the Electoral College was simply part of the great compromise between large and small states over which would have the most influence. And this still matters today.
The great danger of direct popular vote is that it would mean that presidential candidates could win office by focusing only on population centers, ignoring great sections of the country.
More people live in these areas, but the country is a complex tapestry of different people and perspectives, and if we hope to have our presidents represent all the country, direct popular election is not the way to go.
People who support direct popular election of the president argue that “people vote, geography doesn’t.” This is true, as far as it goes, but the current system is completely popular, but in the states. We already have a country deeply divided. Do we really want presidential candidates to be able to ignore almost half of the country (geography) and still say that they represent America, even if they can figure out a way to bring in a simple majority of the votes? No. This would make our current troubles even more difficult to address.
Direct election would weaken the states. Since the whole country would be one large electoral district, candidates would turn away from their dependence on state and local politicians for assistance during their campaigns. Truly national campaigns would almost certainly allow candidates to deemphasize or ignore issues important to particular states, and fewer states and politicians would be rewarded after elections. In an era when the national government has become increasingly powerful, do we want the states to have even less power?
And the winner-take-all system within the states (which is not in the Constitution) is also important. Currently, only Maine and Nebraska have decided to apportion electoral votes differently, although there is a proposal gaining support for a compact among states to apportion electors to whoever wins a plurality of the national vote, regardless of how the vote within the state goes. We need to support the winner-take-all system, which fulfills the intent of the Founders. It assures that the states will continue to be a significant part of our national politics.
Direct popular vote would create other issues. What happens when no candidate receives even 40% of the popular vote? One reform proposal — also a huge mistake — would be to have a runoff election. But this would draw out our already long election process, and it would encourage minor, extremist parties to participate. As things now work, voters don’t like to throw their votes away on minor parties or candidates because the winner-take-all laws within states only reward the leading candidates who have enough votes to actually win. But direct popular vote or the curtailment of the winner-take-all system would bring extremist parties out of the woodwork. This would be a dangerous thing for the country.
There is a lot about our electoral system that needs improvement, and I support any and all efforts to examine reforms. But direct popular election — even though it sounds attractive and sounds more democratic — would put our country at great risk.
Solomon D. Stevens received his doctorate in political science from Boston College. He is a Ladson resident and has published two books, “Challenges to Peace in the Middle East” and “Religion, Politics, and the Law” (co-authored), in addition to a number of scholarly articles on philosophy, politics and jurisprudence.