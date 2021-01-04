Commentary: DHEC must speed up vaccination process to save SC lives

As 2020 came to a close, we finally saw a light at the end of the tunnel. The distribution of the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine brought us a bit of hope after months of uncertainty. And in the face of the highest number of cases our state has seen yet, that hope was much needed.
The scientific community and doctors who tirelessly worked to develop this vaccine have given us our most valuable tool in fighting the virus. While we are incredibly grateful to those who brought us this enormous feat in modern medicine, the responsibility for making sure this vaccine is effective has shifted. Here in South Carolina, that responsibility falls on DHEC.
In recent days, we have seen a lack of response from our state agency tasked with leading the fight against COVID-19. We know we have doses of the vaccine, but we are not sure when they will be available to certain groups of people or how DHEC plans to get them there. The lack of transparency surrounding a process so vital to stopping this virus is cause for alarm. Now that we finally have the vaccine, we cannot afford to fumble this opportunity. We need quick, decisive action in order to save lives.
We cannot sit back and accept that this might be a slow process. Those in charge of this process need to be actively searching for ways to speed this up. A lackadaisical approach that it appears DHEC is taking will ultimately cost South Carolinians their lives. The number of vaccines that have been distributed in our state so far is too low. At the pace we are moving, the general public will not be vaccinated for many months or perhaps not even until 2022.
Rather than sticking strictly to the guidelines and categories laid out at the beginning of this process, we need to prioritize efficiency. If individuals in the 1A category refuse their dose of the vaccine, it needs to be given to individuals in a different category. If a health care worker does not plan to receive the vaccination that was allocated for that person, that vaccination needs to be made available to another person.
I respect every person’s right to make a conscious decision not to be vaccinated. Having said this, those people should rightfully be taken out of the priority database and moved to the end of the line to allow others to move forward. These doses are far too valuable to waste, and we need a clear plan to ensure we are not throwing them away. DHEC needs to step up to redistribute these unused doses and ultimately increase the number of South Carolinians who are vaccinated.
We are several months into this fight, and there has been plenty of time for those steering our response to COVID-19 to foresee these challenges with the vaccination and plan for ways to overcome them. The experts we entrust with our lives during this time of intense uncertainty should be held accountable. We need answers as to why so few people in our state have received a vaccination, and how DHEC plans to mitigate this moving forward. The logistics behind getting every South Carolinian a vaccine will be complex, but there is no reason we should not be actively working to figure those out. In my view, we are in a crisis, and DHEC should be addressing these issues on a 24/7 basis.
State Sen. Marlon Kimpson, D-Charleston, represents parts of Charleston and Dorchester counties.