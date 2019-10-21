Over the past few months, the city of Denmark’s water system has been maligned and criticized with charges ranging from occasional discolored water from the tap to the entire water supply being unsafe for consumption. The facts reveal a much different picture, and the city’s proactive approach to the future promises a positive outcome that should satisfy even the most hard-boiled critic.
The fact is that the Denmark water supply is safe. This has been confirmed repeatedly by key regulators, including the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, which has been delegated regulatory authority over municipal water systems throughout the state by the EPA.
Denmark’s water supply meets the standards of EPA’s Safe Drinking Water Act, and no citizen should be concerned about adverse health effects resulting from drinking the city’s water.
But there is another fact. While it is safe, Denmark’s water system is aging. And with that age comes a slow breakdown of components from rusting pipes to failed pumps and deteriorating water tanks that all contribute to challenges in the water distribution system. These conditions can sometime result in temporarily discolored water that requires flushing the system to remedy.
When it comes to aging water systems, Denmark is not alone. Most of South Carolina’s municipal water systems — indeed, many around the nation — are facing similar challenges. Like Denmark, many of these local systems are more than 75 years old. They have outlived their design life and are in need of modernization.
That’s exactly what Denmark is doing. We are taking a series of steps to bring our local water system into the 21st century. To restore public confidence, we need a new water system with the latest technology, new piping, state-of-the-art pumps and fresh, new tanks. In short, Denmark needs a 21st century upgrade to deliver that most crucial commodity – water.
We’re hard at work on this problem. At our September meeting, the Denmark City Council approved a $332,147 contract for water line replacement in parts of the city. The city also is advertising for bids for rehabilitation of two aging water tanks using funding from the South Carolina Drinking Water State Revolving Fund.
These are the latest steps in a comprehensive, long-term plan that will include replacement of water mains on a prioritized basis throughout the water system.
In addition, one of our four current wells has been abandoned, and three others are being upgraded. A new 400 gallons-per-minute well will be added to the system along with a new 500,000 gallon elevated storage tank. Finally, automated flushing devices will be installed in key locations throughout the water system, greatly enhancing our ability to reduce or eliminate discoloration.
A lot of positive things are in the works to improve Denmark’s water system. We recognize we need to do a better job of communicating these improvements and our plans to our residents. A new website will go live soon to provide regular updates on the status of the water system.
In the meantime, be assured that we are hard at work on this issue and that the Denmark water supply remains safe for daily use.
Gerald E. Wright is the mayor of Denmark.