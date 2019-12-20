A debate that almost didn’t happen, held on the Thursday before Christmas, in the wake of a rare impeachment vote — the sixth Democratic presidential debate could have been a letdown. Instead, after a slow start, it turned into a sharp-elbowed snark fight, thanks in large part to South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg. Only he was catching the elbows, not throwing them.
If you missed Thursday night’s debate, you’re probably wondering why the phrase “wine cave” is cropping up in your social media. It was the location of a high-dollar fundraiser for Mayor Pete and became a central part of the Democrats’ debate. Sen. Elizabeth Warren called him out for fundraising among the rich in such an elite venue.
“The mayor just recently had a fundraiser that was held in a wine cave full of crystals and served $900-a-bottle wine,” Warren said. “Billionaires in wine caves should not pick the next president of the United States.”
Buttigieg, who was clearly ready for the attack, responded by pointing out that he was “literally the only person on this stage who’s not a millionaire or a billionaire.”
“Senator, your net worth is 100 times mine,” he told Warren, before reminding her that she had done the same high-dollar fundraising during her U.S. Senate campaigns and has transferred $10 million of those dollars into her presidential race. “Did it corrupt you, senator? Of course not.”
That didn’t stop Warren’s attacks, or Sen. Bernie Sanders, who did a countdown of the number of billionaires who had donated to Joe Biden or Buttigieg’s campaign. (Biden’s in the lead, 44 to 39, according to Sanders.) Even entrepreneur Andrew Yang piled on, pushing his proposal for taxpayer-funded campaign donations so candidates “don’t have to go shake the money tree in the wine cave.”
There were attacks on Mayor Pete’s relative lack of experience from Sen. Amy Klobuchar, the master of what’s known in the Midwest as “Minnesota Nice” (the “nice” ends when your back is turned, they say). “We should have someone heading up this ticket that has actually won and been able to show that they can gather the support that you talked about from moderate Republicans and independents, as well as a fired-up Democratic base,” Klobuchar said. “And not just done it once — I have done it three times.”
Buttigieg tried to defend his modest record as a mayor who’s never gotten more than 11,000 votes by arguing he overcame the challenge of running “as a gay dude in Mike Pence’s Indiana.”
The big story of the night for Buttigieg was that he handled the attacks well and ended the debate largely unscathed. But America’s billionaires took a beating.
Both Sanders and Warren insisted that many of America’s ills were a result of “corruption” by America’s “billionaire class” who were manipulating our democracy and keeping working-class Americans trapped in poverty. Billionaires are an easy target. There are only about 600 of them in the entire country.
This fact makes it hard to take the Sanders/Warren public policy approach seriously. Relying on 600 people to pay for most of Warren’s multi-trillion dollar government programs doesn’t make much economic sense. When asked about the economists who point out her massive tax hikes would hurt economic growth, Warren’s answer was, “Well, they’re just wrong!”
Not exactly sound economic theory.
Michael Graham is politics editor for InsideSources.com.