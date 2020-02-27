Commentary: Democratic candidates: Please spare us the hypocrisy

The last two Democratic debates were exercises in hypocrisy. I’m talking to you, Tom, Pete, Amy and Joe, and most of all to you, Bernie. I’m sure it felt cathartic for the participants on the debate stages to point their fingers at Michael Bloomberg and his “stop-and-frisk” policies during his 16 years as mayor of New York. But the only person on those stages who has room to talk is Elizabeth Warren, who has a clean record compared to her competitors (and no, this is not an endorsement of her).
Pete Buttigieg is the chief critic of anyone who has experience in governance. His hypocrisy: He has experience in government, too. Within three months of becoming mayor of South Bend, Indiana, facing the over-criminalization of black and brown communities in his town, he fired three black leaders: mayor’s assistant Lynn Coleman, Fire Chief Howard Buchanan and Police Chief Darrell Boykins. He also protected racial rhetoric by white police officers and he poorly managed the questionable police shooting of a black man. Yet these problems were ignored in the Nevada and South Carolina debates because everybody thought Bloomberg was the threat.
Same for Amy Klobuchar. Black people were hesitant to support Kamala Harris because she was a prosecutor, yet Klobuchar was a prosecutor, too. In the Nevada debate, she was asked about a black teenager who was sent to prison 17 years ago in a flawed prosecution she led. Her explanation was that she’s done some good as a prosecutor in other cases and she can win back disaffected Midwestern (read: white) voters. She’s highlighted the trial of this teenager as the centerpiece of her “tough-on-crime” persona, but the Minnesota NAACP has asked her to suspend her campaign in light of revelations that an innocent child may have been sent to prison.
In the South Carolina debate she wasn’t asked about her record; she was asked about Bloomberg’s. She hasn’t apologized, given a rationale for prosecuting this teenager and ruining his life or acknowledged that her former office should at least reevaluate the evidence.
Tom Steyer’s hedge fund purchased a national private prison in 2000 that was accused of abuse and neglect in a juvenile detention facility in South Carolina. The fund sold its stock in the prison in 2006.
Joe Biden voted for the 1994 crime bill that targeted black and brown people, leading to over-criminalization and mass incarceration. This same crime bill was used to villainize Hillary Clinton and her presidential campaign even though she never voted for the bill because she wasn’t a U.S. senator like Biden and Bernie Sanders.
Yes, Sanders voted for the 1994 crime bill, too. In explaining his vote, he said he had to make compromises. He compromised black and brown bodies, yet he hasn’t borne any electoral costs in either his 2016 or his 2020 campaigns. He is never asked by debate moderators about his vote for that bill, although Biden was asked in South Carolina about his vote. Why does Sanders get a pass?
None of these people, Tom, Pete, Amy, Joe or Bernie, deserve passes when they refuse to credibly acknowledge their mistakes, apologize for them or promise to do better.
In the Nevada and South Carolina debates the only person who acknowledged his failings was Bloomberg, albeit a little late. But Bloomberg also needs to stop citing misleading statistics to support why he participated in an unconstitutional policing practice.
Let’s talk about the American truth. Politicians have historically used the bodies, lives and existence of black and brown people as a tool to polarize white America and to earn their bona fides as tough-on-crime candidates. It is only because of the rising importance of African American and Hispanic voters that the folks left on the debate stages even care about the harms that discriminatory policing and legislation have caused communities of color.
So, Tom, Pete, Amy, Joe and Bernie, say that you’re sorry and mean it and announce meaningful plans to do better. Let’s move on from the hypocrisy and focus on nominating the person who is best equipped to repair our shattering democracy.
Teresa Cosby is an associate professor of politics and international affairs at Furman University. She is a former chair of the Civil Policy Group of the National Legal Aid and Defender Association.