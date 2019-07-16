In the recent Democratic presidential debates, you heard an adult and productive discussion about the core values of America that Democrats fight for: freedom, security and our democracy.
Democratic candidates rightfully believe health care is the essence of freedom. No one is free if they can’t get the medical care or pay for medicine they need to live. Democrats have delivered Americans the freedom and protections of health coverage for preexisting conditions, adult children coverage and no coverage caps, all while working to lower drug prices.
The president and the GOP for the past 10 years consistently fight against these health care freedoms. They offer only false scare tactics (now being repeated) and one plan – take away these freedoms and let big pharma and big insurance control you and your health care. State Republicans’ choices are causing rural hospitals to close and are denying even more people access to health care.
Democrats also discussed ways to strengthen our country’s economic, domestic and international security that is under historic threat.
This president and Republicans have added trillions (with a T) to our deficit, with reckless spending and a tax kickback to the wealthiest and largest corporations who are their donors. This is 2 to 3 times the cost of the 2008 stimulus that saved our economy. The stimulus was opposed then by the GOP claiming it would "bankrupt America." Today’s GOP voices are now silent as this historic over-the-limit credit card spending puts an untold burden on our children and grandchildren. Democrats debated ways to restore fiscal sanity and save us from further financial ruin as the president’s unwinnable trade war costs the Palmetto State millions of dollars a month.
Democrats debated ways to restore the American dream back into a reality and offered solutions to the kitchen table problems Americans face. Democrats will deliver a brighter economic future by investing in the high-paying jobs and technology of tomorrow, ensuring living wages and making college more affordable. These are the real-life concerns families face that our current president and Republicans simply ignore.
Democrats discussed the urgent need to act on climate security to save us from the rising flood waters in Charleston Harbor that threaten us all. Our current president and the GOP not only deny the problem, as they have for decades, but encourage more drilling, more carbon, more harm and no solutions.
Democratic candidates discussed our nation’s security that is in peril. The president has undermined and seriously injured our relationships with our allies, all while he has embraced and emboldened the very dictators and regimes that mean to do us harm. Democrats and Americans know we are now less safe and our enemies stronger. We are alone on the brink of yet another Mideast war and a nuclear threat, all because the president destroyed a multinational deal that kept Iran in check.
Lastly, America has been lessened and weakened in every respect because our president violates the most important rules that we all live by – that what we do for the least of our brothers – surrendering our moral authority and claim as the leader of the free world.
As the presidential candidate debates move on, I am proud that Democrats will continue to fight for the best interests of America and its people – freedom, security and our democracy.
Richard Hricik is a member of the South Carolina Democratic Party Executive Committee.