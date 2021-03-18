Commentary: Delay Charleston City Council elections until districts are redrawn, vetted

As one of the six Charleston City Council members who would normally face reelection this November, I disagree with your Sunday editorial arguing that the elections should be held on schedule even though we will be in the process of redrawing all of the election districts.

Personally, I will not be excited to encourage anyone to vote for a candidate who might or might not still live in that voter’s district after we draw new districts, which we can't do until after we receive the final 2020 census results in September.

The editorial downplayed the odds, but I think there is a real possibility that we would have to hold do-over elections for those seats in 2023, using the newly drawn districts.

The only truly logical option is to extend the current terms and delay this November's municipal elections until the first Tuesday in May 2022. By delaying the election six months, we would have adequate time to draw the new 2020 census-driven district maps and have them vetted and agreed upon at all official levels of authority. Voters would have plenty of time to understand any changes to their districts, and to meet the candidates for City Council who would be on the ballot in May.

Election dates with only municipal seats on the ballot traditionally have had small turnouts. But I don't believe that moving this municipal-only election from November to May would dampen turnout. On the contrary, I believe voters would respect the time and care and extra effort it took to use the new census data wisely and thoughtfully to create the most balanced and representative voting districts possible to reflect the population changes during the past decade.

We are seeing a new wave of citizen involvement and activities that I am honored to encourage and serve. If they are enthusiastically enjoined, local voters would take the time out of a beautiful May day to vote their minds and hearts for the next set of City Council representatives.

As one of my elected colleagues said when I shared my thoughts with him: “We get an every-10-year shot to get it right, and the delay at the federal level shouldn’t dissuade us from that. People deserve to get a fresh crack at people in the newly drawn districts, not 2½ years from now.”

My favored option might not be the best, but we need to keep doing our homework, to better understand our highest and best options for honoring the voters we serve.

Carol A. Jackson is a Charleston City Council member who represents District 12, which includes parts of James Island.