Commentary: Crozier firing exposes hypocrisy of top military's top leadership

The debacle over the removal of Navy Capt. Brett Crozier, who has enjoyed a stellar career as an officer and Naval Academy graduate, causes me to look at the top brass. It doesn’t take a scholar to conclude that there’s little negative to say about Capt. Crozier’s career.
In July 2018, then-Navy Secretary Richard V. Spencer visited the Blue Ridge, flagship of the 7th Fleet, while Capt. Crozier was in command. The amphibious command vessel is the oldest operational ship in the Navy. Crozier was among recent commanding officers who helped revamp and modernize the ship to such a degree that the Navy intends to keep it in service at least 20 more years. That isn’t a lackluster performance.
The acting Navy secretary who “fired” Capt Crozier as commander of the aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt had the gall to personally address the crew just days afterward. He proceeded to slam the captain as “too naive or too stupid” to serve as their leader. It was an unprecedented dressing down. Assistant Navy Secretary Thomas B. Modly, though a veteran, apparently has spent too much time in civilian pursuits and not enough reclaiming the dignity and integrity of Navy officers. It was gross arrogance to publicly ridicule the carrier’s former commander in front of the crew — the same crew that gave the Capt. Crozier a rousing cheer of “good luck” and “fair winds” as he unceremoniously departed. Listening uneasily to Modly chastising their beloved captain, the sailors could be heard clearly ridiculing Modly for his uncalled-for speech.
This unfortunate event, however, does have a silver lining. It exposed the hypocrisy of today’s top civilian and military leaders from the secretary of defense to the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, Gen. Mark Milley. Gen. Milley initially expressed his support for Modly’s decision. In an interview, he said Modly “had reason to believe that the captain operated outside the chain of command. I trust Secretary Modly and his judgment, and I’m going to support him.” Now, he wants to rewrite the matter. The chief of Naval Operations agreed with Milley. Why not? It’s called covering your butt.
The secretary of defense displayed milquetoast character in this matter by also jumping to conclusions. This too is covering your hindquarters. It’s a virus infecting today’s top military leadership
Not so long ago, military seniors gave latitude to juniors to act and even make mistakes. I’m not saying the captain made mistakes. Maybe he did. But let the man defend his actions. I sure would have listened to why he sent those controversial communications regarding the coronavirus. Could it have been that he felt no one was listening to him as his crew members contracted the virus?
I am passionate about this issue because I have been in that captain’s shoes. I empathize with the frustration that comes when indecisive seniors are silent to your requests or, worse, tell you to disobey a directive. It’s a tough place to be.
Military leaders must get some backbone. Yes, the mission is important. So is the welfare of your crew. They go hand in glove. Treat your crew right, and they will accomplish the mission. Treat your crew right, and they’ll follow you to hell and back. Become a Capt. Queeg, and “prepare to repel boarders.”
Put Capt. Crozier back in command. You’ve damaged him enough.
Ralph Stoney Bates of Mount Pleasant is a retired Marine Corps major and Vietnam War veteran.