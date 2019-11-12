For the 99% of us who were not born into the “Club” and will never be allowed to join, a recent segment from the ABC daytime show “The View” demonstrated the elitism and entitlement that can affect those handed position, power and wealth.
The segment centered on former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley’s assertion that she felt pressured by both former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly to undermine President Donald Trump. Something the former governor of South Carolina not only refused to do, but reported to the president.
View panelists Meghan McCain and Abby Huntsman then instantly questioned the ulterior motives of Haley. Both came across as being annoyed or even threatened by her.
I don’t know McCain or Huntsman. Both seem to very decent people. That said, both women were born into the Club. Meghan McCain was born into political royalty and Abby Huntsman was born into great wealth and political influence.
Nikki Haley — who I also don’t know — was born into neither. If you are not a member of the Club, Haley’s childhood and background definitely speaks to you.
As one who was evicted from 34 homes by the time I was 17 and homeless often as a child, I’ll never be part of that club. But that real-life experience did teach me to appreciate those who made it on their own.
Haley has. In a very big way.
And maybe that’s a problem for Huntsman and McCain. Nikki Haley is not a member of the Club, yet continues to break glass and concrete ceilings despite not having position, power and wealth handed to her.
Said Huntsman during the segment about Haley: “I find her to be probably the most ambitious politician since Hillary Clinton. …”
Wow. For a Republican woman to negatively compare Nikki Haley to Hillary Clinton is a calculated put-down.
Why?
Added McCain about Haley defending the president. “She might be looking to run for president in 2024, and she’s not saying no about that. It’s politically motivated and obvious.”
“Politically motivated and obvious.” Not a compliment in that context.
My advice to both McCain and Huntsman would be to read Haley’s 2012 memoir, “Can’t is Not an Option.” I did, and it highlights the childhood struggles and young life of a woman who was a daughter of immigrant parents from India; born into a tiny town in South Carolina; dealt with segregation and up close and very personal bigotry; endured a physical assault at the hands of a neighbor; learned how to do without; and never once quit fighting or lost her optimism.
While I understand that much of the political world has been turned upside down by anger in the Age of Trump, isn’t a story as inspiring as Haley’s one that McCain and Huntsman should be praising instead of questioning her motivations?
I truly don’t get their petty reactions, but then again, I’m not a member of the Club. An incestuous political, corporate, social and wealth-based universe of the privileged who have kept their thumbs on the scale of real power for decades.
A club of the super-entitled who continually grant favors to each other, hand each other jobs, and keep themselves far removed from the harsh, crippling and often tragic realities faced by almost every human being on the planet.
That’s not to say that they are not good and very caring people. Many truly are. But, to paraphrase F. Scott Fitzgerald: “Let me tell you about members of ‘The Club.’ They are different from you and me. They possess and enjoy early and it does something to them. ... ”
Meghan McCain and Abby Huntsman are good people. Both also are members of the Club.
As time goes on, hopefully they will embrace the life story of Nikki Haley instead of shading her with ulterior motives.
Achieving position, power and real influence only because you earned it still means a great deal to those of us among the unwashed masses. The Club should remember that.
Douglas MacKinnon is a former White House and Pentagon official and an author.