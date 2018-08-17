Crab Bank, the shorebird spawning island originally created by depositing dredged material over a former sandbar at the mouth of Shem Creek, has for years been a fixture of invaluable and highly successful spawning habitat for 17 species of shorebirds including pelicans, terns, skimmers and oystercatchers.
Unfortunately, erosion of Crab Bank over many years has rendered this former shorebird spawning gem incapable of supporting this use. Alternative shoreline bird spawning habitats (e.g., beaches) are also under threat for various reasons. As a result, nearly three-quarters of South Carolina’s coastal birds are listed at the “high” or “highest” level of conservation concern.
Crab Bank’s restoration is now possible through a one-time opportunity associated with the Charleston Harbor deepening project. Appropriate sandy material and marl (a sedimentary rock made of clay and limestone that will help stabilize the island) dredged for the project can be deposited at Crab Bank to build it back for nesting use for five decades and perhaps longer with additional living shoreline stabilization.
Some concern has been raised that such an operation would compound or accelerate the existing need for the dredging of the Shem Creek channel. A contractor for the town of Mount Pleasant and the Corps of Engineers are conducting separate hydrological studies to enable a better understanding of any potential shoaling impacts of the project on Shem Creek. These studies should add to the project design ensuring that placement of material is done in a manner that presents the lowest probability of transport into the Shem Creek channel and the greatest possibility for the restored island serving as a block to harbor sediments and silts entering the Shem Creek channel.
Currently, the likelihood is high that the over-wash of Crab Bank at normal, spring and “king” high tides, and especially storm-driven high tides, moves remaining materials from Crab Bank into the channel. Therefore, its restoration probably offers more protection from channel shoaling than current conditions.
It is important to recognize that shoaling-in of deepened natural tidal creeks and/or shallow shoreline habitat is a natural phenomenon. Physical processes control these habitats like every other stream system, a science known as fluvial geomorphology. Altering the physics by straightening or deepening a stream alters its physical processes and influences its natural biology and chemistry. Natural stream channels exist in a state of dynamic stability. They remain relatively stable and evolve over long periods of time with some movement of bed material and bends to dissipate flow energy.
The point is that as a straightened and dredged channel that connects with a silt- and sediment-laden harbor, the Shem Creek channel will always require periodic maintenance dredging to remain navigable with or without Crab Bank restoration. No one is advocating for degrading the nautical character or navigability of Shem Creek. The hydrological studies should inform the project design and material placement such that this does not happen as a result of this project.
In the interim, Crab Bank restoration planning and fundraising needs to keep moving forward in order for it to be accomplished. Our coastal birds cannot afford for us to lose this timely short window of opportunity to restore a critical piece of their spawning and nesting habitat.
For more information on this important project, please visit sccoastalbirds.org.
Steve Gilbert, a fish and wildlife biologist, is special projects manager with the South Carolina Wildlife Federation.