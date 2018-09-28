I have had the privilege of championing conservation both in Washington, D.C., and at home in South Carolina for a long number of years now. I’ve done so because conservation indeed fits the Lowcountry, our state, and “we the people” of South Carolina.
In fact, one of my proudest accomplishments as governor was that more land was conserved during my tenure than under any other in our state’s history. I have been a part of efforts to protect iconic wildlife habitats, and I’ve stood firm against the threat of offshore drilling on our coast. And I plan to keep fighting for the Lowcountry even after I leave office in January.
So, as my time as a congressman comes to close, I have identified two projects that I will focus on: a future Tri-County Waterfront Park on Daniel Island and the restoration of Crab Bank Seabird Sanctuary. Both projects provide access to the outdoors and wildlife here at home. They represent not only our shared commitment to the unique look and feel of the Lowcountry but also to open space and the natural settings which make South Carolina among the most beautiful states in the union.
The regional park on Daniel Island is important. We don’t have to develop every square inch of the tri-county area to develop as a community, and that’s particularly important on land that we now own as the public. It would provide green space, room to walk, run, bike, or just be. It also would offer public access to the water at a time when Charleston is undergoing unprecedented levels of growth. Charleston is indeed a water town, and the ability to take a water taxi from downtown or Mount Pleasant and then to settle in with a picnic basket at the water's edge with family and friends would better the quality of life we enjoy. Access to the water should not be stamped out as one of the distinguishing characteristics of what’s made the Charleston area special over the years. This park is about this, open space, and recreation vital to maintaining some of what so many of us have loved about our part of the world for a long time.
I encourage you to stay tuned for news on plans for the Tri-County Waterfront Park. We are still in the early stages of planning, but your support and help will be essential.
Crab Bank is a project we need to act on even more immediately. The tiny island at the mouth of Shem Creek is a critical foraging and nesting habitat for sea and shorebirds, but it is washing away. What was once a vibrant bird sanctuary covered in nests is all but invisible at high tide. But there is an opportunity to restore Crab Bank in conjunction with the deepening of Charleston Harbor.
We have just a sliver of time to act. If dredging equipment passes by, it is unlikely the chance will come again. Federal dollars are available now to cover two-thirds of the cost of the project, which would use some of the dredged material to build up Crab Bank instead of dumping it offshore. We need only come up with one-third of the money locally to complete the project. It’s within our reach.
Pumping valuable dredged sediment offshore when we can use it doesn’t fit with the conservation ethos that’s all about using what we have before getting something new. To do otherwise would be a disservice to the natural habitat contingent on its shores, our community, and even the tourism that drives so much of our economy. It also shouldn’t be discounted that Crab Bank has offered significant protection to the mouth of Shem Creek and the homes in Mount Pleasant’s Old Village. Homes, docks and other assets benefit from the healthy marsh vegetation that buffers the high ground against wave action in the harbor. Without Crab Bank, this vegetation is likely to disappear. What’s more, storms like the one our friends to the north are dealing with now are likely to take a much greater toll on places like Mount Pleasant, if we let Crab Bank slip away.
You can learn more about the effort to save Crab Bank and support this worthy cause at www.sccoastalbirds.org. Better yet, come out and paddle with me Sunday as we encircle Crab Bank to demonstrate the importance of this special place in our community. You can bring your own kayak or rent one for a small donation. Call or email my friends at the Coastal Conservation League to learn more. I’ll see you there.
Mark Sanford, R-S.C., represents the 1st Congressional District.