Commentary: COVID-19: Will we adapt, migrate or hibernate?

Shortly before summer break while reviewing her science homework, my 9-year-old daughter asked me, "How do animals react to environmental change?” The correct answer is they adapt, migrate or hibernate.
I was so struck by the answer that I took out my phone to make a note of what I'd just learned. I knew that the implications of this grade-school science question weren't limited to the animal kingdom. This brief Q&A session was teeming with cultural relevance for all of us in a COVID-19 world. So, let’s look at this question a bit more closely.
When the food and water supply dry up in Tanzania, the wildebeests migrate. They leave. When the Canadian winters become unbearable, brown bears hibernate. They shelter in place. When salmon prepare for their annual spawning, they must swim in both salt and fresh water. They adapt.
These are just three examples in nature. But how are we humans reacting to environmental changes brought on COVID-19?
I asked an elderly friend, “When do you think you will come back to church?” She answered clearly and confidently, “When there is a vaccination available.” This is hibernation.
A popular real estate podcaster recently reported that we are in a seller’s market, as some families are opting to move from big cities to less densely populated areas. This is migration. School boards across the globe are busy making changes to mitigate the threat of infection by moving classes online and reworking travel schedules for their athletic teams. This is adaptation.
Everywhere you look, in entertainment, business and government, one or more of these options is playing out before our very eyes.
It seems our inclination as Americans is to assert that adaptation is the most noble of the three options. But, are hibernation and migration dishonorable? Is the grizzly bear wrong to burrow underground until spring. Is he just not tough enough? Does anyone judge the wildebeests as weak-willed when they migrate from their dried-up rivers and grasslands? Should they be more fiercely territorial? Hibernation and migration have their place in nature. Do they have their place in a COVID-19 context, too?
My purpose in writing is not to argue the nobility of one option over another. After all, it may be wise for an elderly or at-risk person to react to the environmental change brought by COVID-19 by hibernating. Sheltering in place and precautionary behavior may be the most prudent. It also may be dangerous or foolish for a business owner to insist on staying put due to a misguided marriage to a brick-and-mortar location in an age of online shoppers. Selling your famous homemade jelly online might work just as well based in Wagener, SC (a town of 800) as it did in Chicago, Illinois (a city of 2.7 million).
Here's the bottom line: We are not animals.
For animals, instinct must kick in, or the animal will die. If animals disregard environmental change, temperature, food supply, predators, etc., they will go extinct over time. Animals are instinctive. They react. That’s how God made them.
We, however, are different in that we can choose how we react to environmental change. Humans are thoughtful and intentional. We can make decisions based on the data, then move forward with purpose. Humans have the unique privilege to make a choice. And that is the primary point of this article. We all must ask ourselves: What will I do in light of COVID-19? Will I adapt, migrate, or hibernate?
Joshua Gilmore is the campus pastor at North Greenville University, a husband and father of three girls, foster parent, musician, adventurer, educator and writer.