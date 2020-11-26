Commentary: COVID-19 changed my bakery business, but I made it work. Here's how you can too.

My love for baking started when I didn’t get the Easy Bake oven I wanted, and my parents taught me how to bake in the real thing. After years of baking for my family and friends, I decided to turn my passion into a business, and in 2012, Grey Ghost Bakery was born.
What started as a hobby has transformed into a business supplying baked goods to 700 high-end grocery stores in 40 states. At the close of 2019, I had nothing but positive things to expect for Grey Ghost in 2020.
Then COVID-19 hit, and like so many small businesses and families around the world, it changed my world. Mom-and-pop shops started to cancel orders. Multiple hotels that usually placed monthly orders no longer needed them. The domino effect in the hospitality industry greatly impacted our sales. The almost-overnight impact on my small business cannot be overstated. In order to stay afloat, I dove into social media, turned to online sales, operated with less staff, implemented safety measures and worked late into the night.
While we are far from out of the woods, I’m thrilled to still be standing today, and to continue serving our community and bringing joy and smiles to families at a time when they are so needed.
As the holidays approach, a critical time for small businesses across South Carolina, I want to share some encouragement and advice for other business owners navigating the season ahead.
First, give yourself grace this holiday season. Owning and operating a small business at this moment means thinner margins, higher stress and a great deal of hard work. These are difficult times, so give yourself the recognition you deserve for all of your hard work, energy and effort.
Second, I owe all my success to my community, so let’s remember to lift one another up, especially other small businesses. Whether that means buying local for holiday gifts, doing collaborations on Instagram or reposting brands on social media, the Charleston small business community is interdependent, and when we succeed, our town succeeds.
Third, work smart, lean and hard. I know how hard it is to be down even just one employee, so think through the ways you can be most effective for the lowest cost to your business. It might be time to stop opening the brick-and-mortar shop every day and instead rely just on online sales, or maybe it’s time to cut down the menu to decrease overhead costs.
Fourth, lean into social media opportunities to grow. In the past three months, we have reinvigorated our social media presence, and we have seen historic sales receipts. Although the numbers dipped in the beginning of the pandemic, families unable to see each other for special occasions realized that sending our handmade cookies was the next best thing. Through our posts and stories, we have been able to share the changing store and curbside pick-up hours, new and old recipes and reviews. To enhance online sales we also link our products on Facebook and Instagram Shops so ordering is easier for customers stuck at home.
While virtual interactions could never replace that face-to-face experience, through social media we still feel present with the customers who have continued to support us. We would not be here as a brand if it was not for those interactions.
Finally, remember to stay focused on why you do what you do. I am not saying that owning a small business during a pandemic is easy, but it helps if you keep in mind your passion and why you got into the business in the first place.
Times are tough, but so are we. So when life gives you flour, make cookies.
Katherine Frankstone is the owner of Grey Ghost Bakery.